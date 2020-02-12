When Hayden scratched back from a large deficit to within two points in the fourth quarter, the Topeka High Trojans didn’t panic. They locked down on defense and kept pace in the Centennial League race with a 55-45 win.

Topeka High improved to 7-3 in the league, and the Trojans did it without much contribution from senior post King Sutton. The 6-foot-7 post came in averaging 21 points in his last four games. But Sutton was saddled with fouls and played little before fouling out with six minutes left. The Trojans led 39-37 at that point in the fourth period.

But shortly thereafter, Hayden went three minutes without scoring, while Topeka High tacked on seven points and held on.

“We just had to take care of the ball, stop turning it over,” Topeka coach Eric King said. “It was just next man up for us. We can win without anybody. Other people step up, they know what they are capable of, and they don’t panic.

“We locked down on defense, started getting into the passing lanes, and just cut down on the turnovers that were letting (Hayden) get back in the game.”

The Trojans’ DaVonshai Harden shouldered much of the load with Sutton on the bench. The 6-foot-2 senior defended in the post, doing his best to slow down Noah Schneider, who spearheaded the Hayden comeback with eight second-half points.

Harden guarded in the lane, crashed the boards and also helped handle the ball on the perimeter against the Wildcats’ pressure. At crunch time, the Trojans cleared out the lane to allow him to drive one-on-one. He scored five points in the final 1:30.

“I had to step up and play down low on D because my teammate got into a lot of foul trouble,” Harden said. “I was just stepping up to do what my teammates needed me to do at the time in the game. I was just stepping up and being a leader on the team, which I should be.”

The big Trojan lead was produced almost single-handedly by Jalen Smith. The junior dropped three 3-pointers in the first quarter, sparking a 20-10 advantage. With Sutton on the bench, Smith led the Trojans with 19. Harden added 16, and Carlos Esquibel had 14.

Hayden dropped to 3-12 on the season, 2-8 in the league. The Wildcats were led by Vicarrio Triplett’s 18 points. Schneider finished with 10.

TOPEKA HIGH BOYS 55, HAYDEN 45

Topeka High;20;10;9;16;—;55

Hayden;10;12;9;14;—;45

Topeka High (11-5, 7-3) — Smith 6 4-5 19, Harden 5 5-6 16, Sutton 1 0-0 2, Esquibel 5 2-3 14, Williams 2 0-0 4, James 0 0-0 0, Cooks 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-14 55.

Hayden (3-12, 2-8) — Roeder 2 2-2 6, Pivarnik 2 0-0 5, Chisham 0 0-0 0, Triplett 7 3-6 18, Schneider 4 2-2 10, Muller 0 0-0 0, Pavlik 2 0-0 6, Otting 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 45.

3-point goals — Topeka High 6 (Smith 3, Esquibel 2, Harden 1); Hayden 4 (Pavlik 2, Triplett 1, Pivarnik 1). Total fouls — Topeka High 15; Hayden 19. Fouled out — Sutton.