Salina South had the place hopping Tuesday night against unbeaten Campus, but the No. 1-ranked (6A) Colts finished things off with a dunking and defensive exhibition in the second half.

The Colts forced South into 17 second-half turnovers, using their length and athleticism to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit in posting a hard-earned 64-55 victory at the South gymnasium.

Campus (15-0 overall, 8-0 AVCTL-I) slammed home seven dunks in the second half to overcome a Salina South team that, for a half, outplayed and outhustled the high-flying Colts.

But, too many turnovers doomed the upset bid by the Cougars (10-5, 6-3).

"It's disappointing that we lost," South coach Jason Hooper said. "I felt like our kids played well enough to win that game. We just had some untimely turnovers and were careless with the basketball.

"Against a team like that, you can't do that. They make you pay and that put them into transition where they thrive. That ultimately was the difference in the game."

The Cougars had twitter buzzing and green and gold hearts fluttering in the first half with 62.5 percent shooting from the field (14 of 24) as they took it right at the Colts, who broke the huddle with a starting lineup of 6-7, 6-5, 6-5, 6-5 and 6-1.

The Cougars ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run to lead by 10 (21-11) and stretched their advantage top as many as 11 points in the second quarter before heading into the locker room with a 34-25 lead.

But, the second-half was a different story. The Colts upped their defensive pressure and opened with a pair of dunks in the first two minutes of the third quarter to start a 15-4 run that gave them a 40-38 lead at the 3:45 mark. But, they still led by just one point (46-45) heading into the fourth quarter before Campus scored the first eight points to build a nine-point lead.

South was never closer than seven points after that.

"Their defense was good and forced some of those (turnovers), but we were also trying to make the highlight-reel pass and doing some things that we just didn't do in the first half," Hooper said. "We took care of the basketball, we were patient and took what they gave us in the first half. In the second half, we tried to force too many things."

Junior guard Josh Jordan hit four 3-pointers and led the Cougars with 16 points, while Devon Junghans and A.J. Johnson had 10 each. Campus, which attempted 30 more shots, got 18 points from 6-5 senior Shawn Warrior, 17 from 6-7 junior Keither Florence and 16 from 6-5 junior Sterling Chapman.

The Cougars put together back-to-back great efforts over the last four days against a pair of 6A powers - Campus and Derby - but came up short both times. But Cooper believes his team will be better in the future because of it.

"We talked before the game about championships are what we want to compete for," he said. "This is the level we have to do it at; these are the teams everyone is giving respect to - the No. 1 team in 6A; nobody's been able to knock them off yet — plus Derby is a great basketball team that we were toe to toe with all the way through last week.

"The writing is on the wall where this program is headed and really where it's at right now. We're excited about the opportunity to get back on the floor and get the ship righted."

South Girls 53, Campus 19

The Cougars turned a two-point deficit in the first quarter into a 19-point halftime lead as they cruised past Campus and improved to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in the AVCTL-I.

It's been quite a while since the South program was above .500 this late in the season.

"It's so much fun, just because the past few years we haven't had that," said South senior Lauren Raubenstine, who led her team with 13 points. "Our goal this year has been to always stay over .500, so that's what we're climbing for. We have a big game on Friday (against Salina Central) that we want to get. We've been working really hard for that."

"There's no reason to stop now", said South head coach Ryan Stuart. "It's been a long while, there's no question about it"We've made progress every year, but it's been real slow and steady. Getting that eighth win is big, but certainly, I don't want the girls to think that's it. If we continue to get better each and every day, I'm excited about the stretch run.

"But, yes, it's good to be over .500 this late in the season."

The Cougars put this one away in the second quarter, holding Campus scoreless and scoring 15 points of their own. They ended the first half with 21 consecutive points to built a 30-11 advantage.

"I did not know it was 21 straight, but I knew we were on a pretty big run," Stuart said.

The Cougars also held scoreless in the fourth quarter with a running clock being used. They turned the ball over just four times, including just twice by the starters.

"Honestly, not turning the ball over has been a strength of ours for most of the season," Stuart said. "I think we're only averaging around 12 a game, which, to me, is a really good number.

"We handled the ball tonight and we need to because we're a very undersized team and we need to make sure we take care of the basketball."

In addition to Raubenstine's game-high total, the Cougars also got solid performances off the bench from sophomore Kalysa Hamel (nine points on three 3-pointers) and junior Elizabeth Franco (seven points, seven rebounds). Campus sophomore Tia Tindall had 12 points for the Colts (1-14, 1-7).