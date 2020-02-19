EL DORADO — The El Dorado girls is on the outside looking in for the Class 4A sub-State Tournament, which is around the corner.

Unfortunately, the Lady Wildcats were not able to capture a home win over Winfield.

The Lady Vikings beat the Wildcats, 50-38, dropping El Dorado to 2-16 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats were once again at a size disadvantage, and the Wildcats conquered it by attacking the basket. It was a low-scoring first quarter and Winfield kept El Dorado scoreless in the first six minutes play. Mallory Parsons finally put the Wildcats on the board with less than two minutes left of play and were down 8-4 at the end of the first.

"Jason (VenJohn) had a great game plan," EHS Head Coach Jason Crawford said. "They came in and zoned and dared us to beat us from outside, and tonight we don't make the shots so credit to them and their game plan. They played tough. That's a team that's well-coached and they executed a game plan."

Winfield continued to dominate on the defensive end. Right from the start of the second quarter, Winfield went on a 13-1 run. Winfield a pair of three-pointers for the Vikings to be ahead 21-7. The Lady Wildcats got going late in the second after Kenzee Eaton knocked back-to-back three-pointers, but El Dorado was still behind 26-14 at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats did have a strong third quarter when they edged out the Vikings 14-12. Parsons kept the Wildcats alive as she was the only one to finish in double figures with 15 points for El Dorado. Karley Faudere knocked a three-pointer at the buzzer to have El Dorado down by 10 points, 38-28 at the end of the third.

Winfield went back to being aggressive in the paint led by their center, Nevaeh Green, who finished the night with 11 points. Haley Gedrose also had strong performance for Winfield as she put up 10 points. Aleigha Gale added nine, and Isabell Jellings finished with seven points.

Crawford's positive take of Tuesday's loss was his Lady Wildcats' effort to stay in the game and played like they have a lot to prove.

"I told them that tonight you can only help your case and you're not necessarily eliminating yourself from playoff place," Crawford said. "I'll take that from this group. They're going to work hard and play hard. Sometimes the shots will go and sometimes the shots will not, but we're not a team that's going to quit."

The Lady Wildcats will be back at home on Friday as they host Augusta High School at 6 p.m.

Winfield -- 8; 18; 12; 12 -- 50

El Dorado -- 4; 10; 14; 10 -- 38

El Dorado: Mal. Parsons 15, Eaton 9, Faudere 6, Camien 5, George 2, Macy Parsons 1.

Winfield: Green, Gedros 10, Gale 9, Jellings 7, Schmacher 5, Komori 5, Humphreys 2, Curtis 1.