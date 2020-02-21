Fort Hays State battled hard throughout the night, but could not get past a 23rd-ranked Rogers State squad on Thursday evening (Feb. 20) in Hays. The Hillcats outlasted the Tigers by six, 74-68, but FHSU remains in a tie for ninth in the MIAA standings with three games to play. FHSU is now 12-13 overall, 5-11 in the MIAA, while Rogers State moved to 21-5 overall and 13-4 in the MIAA.

Fort Hays State was able to keep the game close by halftime, trailing by just three at 39-36 even after committing 10 first-half turnovers. The counter balanced the turnover issue with a 63.2 percent shooting effort from the field, while holding RSU to 44 percent. FHSU held a six-point lead four times in the first half, the largest by either team, before seeing RSU go on a 19-10 run to end the half.

FHSU battled back in the second half to take a 52-49 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Aaron Nicholson at 12:14 remaining on the clock, but FHSU would never lead again after RSU went on a quick 6-0 run to take the lead back. FHSU pulled back within one point two times, and two points four times before the final three minutes of the game. The Tigers had chances to tie or take the lead a few times, but could never cash in. Shaky free-throw shooting late in the game also did not help their cause in completing a comeback.

The Tigers drastically cooled from the field in the second half, hitting only 32 percent of their shots from the field as compared to over 63 percent in the first half. FHSU finished at 45.5 percent for the game. Much like their loss to Rogers State in Claremore, the Tigers went cold from the field late. FHSU hit only two of its final 14 shots from the field over the final 12 minutes of the game, but used a 12-of-15 effort from the free-throw line in that span to stay in the game.

The Tigers had an abysmal night from beyond the 3-point line, shooting just 7.1 percent (1-of-14). Jared Vitztum had the only 3-point field goal, which occurred in the first half. FHSU was 0-of-9 beyond the arc after halftime. Vitztum went on to post his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nyjee Wright led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Gilbert Peters played a big role off the bench with 10 points.

Marques Sumner had a big night for the Hillcats with 23 points, hitting 9-of-15 field goals. That included a 5-of-9 effort beyond the 3-point line. Gabriel Ferreira had 12 points, Tavian Davis had 11, and Brewster Peacock added 11.

The Tigers look to regroup for a big Senior Day matchup with Northeastern State on Saturday (Feb. 22). Game time is 4 pm at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Check Sunday’s print edition for more on the game.