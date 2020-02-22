Saturday

Feb 22, 2020 at 12:29 AM


HIGH SCHOOL SCORES


Friday’s results


AREA BOYS


Abilene 59, Clay Center 30


Beloit 55, Minneapolis 51


Ellsworth 50, Lincoln 22


Elyria Christian 58, Marion 41


Hays 59, Garden City 50 (ot)


Hoxie 67, Northern Valley 45


Hugoton 56, Colby 48


Lakeside 46, Natoma 24


Lyons 57, Hillsboro 53


Maize 67, Salina Central 48


Marysville 63, Chapman 37


McPherson 65, Circle 43


Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 30


Ness City 73, Victoria 29


Osborne 100, Chase 25


Palco 47, Golden Plains 46


Plainville 69, Hill City 62


Rock Hills 66, Thunder Ridge 56


Sacred Heart 41, Republic County 34


St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Sylvan-Lucas 44


Salina South 70, Hutchinson 56


Smoky Valley 49, Halstead 44


Solomon 73, Bennington 60


Southeast of Saline 77, Russell 54


Tescott 38, Southern Cloud 34


TMP-Marian 74, Stockton 51


Trego 63, Smith Center 37


Triplains-Brewster 65, Cheylin 44


Ulysses 63, Goodland 48


Wabaunsee 59, Herington 46


Weskan 50, Western Plains-Healy 49


Wheatland-Grinnell 75, Logan 62


AREA GIRLS


Atwood 74, Dighton 48


Beloit 54, Minneapolis 47


Bennington 49, Solomon 22


Chapman 51, Marysville 39


Chase County 44, Centre 35


Cheylin 58, Brewster-Triplains 14


Clay Center 55, Abilene 25


Colby 32, Hugoton 23


Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 17


Elyria Christian 35, Marion 31


Garden City 54, Hays 38


Golden Plains 56, Palco 21


Goodland 44, Ulysses 24


Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 35


Hillsboro 34, Lyons 24


Hoxie 69, Northern Valley 21


Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37


Lakeside 50, Natoma 17


Maize 59, Salina Central 46


McPherson 46, Circle 35


Osborne 66, Chase 33


Plainville 51, Hill City 37


Republic County 45, Sacred Heart 42


Rural Vista 61, Mission Valley 31


St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Sylvan-Lucas 40


Southeast of Saline 70, Russell 49


Southern Cloud 33, Tescott 30


TMP-Marian 64, Stockton 45


Thunder Ridge 59, Rock Hills 22


Trego 55, Smith Center 41


Wabaunsee 61, Herington 48


Wakefield 46, Canton-Galva 43


Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 41


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS


Friday’s games


MAIZE 67, SALINA CENTRAL 48


MAIZE (10-8, 5-5)


Grill 3-4 2-2 10, Hampton 1-5 0-0 2, Hanna 7-8 1-1 18, Bing 5-11 2-2 17, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 4, Harrod 4-5 0-0 11, Christon 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Hartman 0-2 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 5-5 67.


SALINA CENTRAL (8-10, 3-7)


Tedlock 1-1 1-1 3, Watson 3-5 0-0 6, Burnett 6-14 0-0 14, McHenry 5-8 2-2 12, Kickhaefer 0-5 1-2 1, Losey 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 2-4 0-2 6, Puckett 0-2 0-0 0, Stack 0-0 0-0 0, Speer 1-1 0-0 3, Dyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 4-7 48.


Maize;18;18;13;18;—;67


Salina Central;11;6;15;16;—;48


3-point goals—M 14-23 (Grill 2, Hanna 3, Bing 5, Harrod 3, Carter 1), SC 6-19 (Burnett 2, Losey 1, Moore 2, Speer 1). Rebounds—M 20 (Gustafson 4), SC 24 (McHenry 5). Turnovers—M 9, SC 14. Total fouls—M 10, SC 10. Fouled out—None.


SALINA SOUTH 70, HUTCHINSON 56


SALINA SOUTH (11-7, 6-4)


Jordan 6-9 4-4 17, Johnson 6-12 2-3 16, Hannert 3-7 3-4 10, Junghans 6-10 0-0 17, Ratcliff 1-2 0-0 2, Varela 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Copes 0-0 0-0 0, Griess 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-1 2-2 2, Davidson 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-45 11-13 70.


HUTCHINSON (1-16, 0-9)


Peterson 0-2 2-2 2, Blake 3-4 0-0 7, Hernandez 0-1 2-2 2, Kraus 7-11 4-6 18, Huhs 7-9 0-0 14, Robertson 2-5 1-1 6, Montandon 2-3 0-0 5, Newquis 0-2 2-2 2, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Kepler 0-0 0-0 0, Witt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 11-13 56.


Salina South;12;17;17;24;—;70


Hutchinson;13;11;11;21;—;56


3-point goals—SS 9-14 (Jordan 1-2, Johnson 2-3, Hannert 1-2, Junghans 5-7), H 3-9 (Blake 1-2, Hernandez 0-1, Kraus 0-1, Huhs 0-1, Robertson 1-3, Montandon 1-1, Newquist 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SS 24 (Jordan 9), H 18 (Kraus 9). Turnovers—SS 17, H 18. Total fouls—SS 17, H 12.


SACRED HEART 41


REPUBLIC COUNTY 34


SACRED HEART (16-3, 9-2)


Gormley 1-9 0-2 2, Buckner 4-8 5-6 13, Richards 2-6 0-0 5, Gilliland 6-17 1-2 13, Prendergast 1-6 1-4 3, Nouanlasy 2-3 0-0 5 . Totals 16-49 7-14 41.


REPUBLIC COUNTY (7-12, 2-9)


Callaway 6-16 1-2 15, Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Lapo 1-7 0-2 2, Hartner 0-0 1-2 1, Aurand 2-7 3-4 7, Lewellyn 2-6 0-0 5,Thumann 2-4 0-0 4, Bates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 5-10 34.


Sacred Heart;9;15;4;13;—;41


Republic County;4;9;13;8;—;34


3-point goals—SH 2-17 (Gormley 0-2, Nouanlasy 1-2, Richards 1-4, Gilliland 0-9), RC 3-11 (Callaway 2-8, Lewellyn 1-3). Fouled out—Aurand. Rebounds—SH 38 (Buckner 9), RC 30 (Aurand 11). Turnovers—SH 13, RC 15. Total fouls— SH 13, RC 18.


SE SALINE 77, RUSSELL 54


RUSSELL (2-17, 0-11)


Ewers 0-1 0-0 0, Flax 0-1 0-0 0, Ulrich 2-5 1-2 6, Sohm 4-6 1-1 10, Pasek 1-2 1-2 3, Pospichal 1-7 2-3 4, Gibson 5-10 1-4 12, Leiker 4-6 8-11 16, Krause 0-0 1-4 1, Buhrle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-41 17-30 54.


SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (13-6, 7-4)


Eklund 4-10 0-0 10, Breding 0-0 2-2 2, Jax.Gebhardt 5-8 3-4 13, Banks 6-12 3-4 16, Gleason 0-3 0-0 0, Kitchener 0-4 0-0 0, Stumpf 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 3-6 3-3 10, L.Gebhardt 1-4 3-5 5, Morrical-Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0, Augustine 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyers 9-12 2-2 20. Totals 28-60 17-22 77.


Russell;10;14;15;15;—;54


SE Saline;11;20;24;22;—;77


3-point goals—R 3 (Ulrich 1, Sohm 1, Gibson 1), SES 4 (Eklund 2, Banks 1, Harris 1). Rebounds—R 37 (Gibson 10), SES 28 (Banks 7). Turnovers—R 24, SES 8. Total fouls—R 17, SES 26. Fouled out—None.


ELLSWORTH 50, LINCOLN 22


Lincoln;10;2;3;7;—;22


Ellsworth;15;17;14;4;—;50


Lincoln—Simms 3, Howard 2, Obermueller 6, O’Hare 11.


Ellsworth—Sharp 3, Schulte 4, Haxton 20, Anderson 11, Kyler 2, Rogers 10.


BELOIT 55, MINNEAPOLIS 51


Beloit;12;15;14;14;—;55


Minneapolis;13;11;15;22;—;51


Beloit—Palen 24, Eilert 3, Gray 11, Cox 4, Mason 13.


Minneapolis—Griffin 13, Moeckel 12, Nelson 2, Watson 7, White 6, Davidson 11.


McPHERSON 65, CIRCLE 43


Circle;6;12;11;14;—;43


McPherson;21;7;19;18;—;65


Circle—Jacobson 9, Middleton 2, Shaults 8, Hutson 4, Hromek 8, Beougher 8, Ward 2, Galloway 2.


McPherson—Stufflebean 13, Schmid 23, Courtney 4, Alexander 6, Pyle 4, Madron 13, Buckbee 2.


TRIPLAINS-BREWSTER 65, CHEYLIN 44


Trip-Brew;12;16;16;21;—;65


Cheylin;9;13;5;17;—;44


Triplains-Brewster—Rodriguez 9, Cortes 5, Clymer 4, Latham 9, Schmidt 2, Hillery 11, Zerr 8, Welsh 17.


Cheylin—Ketzner 5, Schields 14, Melton 2, McCarty 8, Zerr 3, Serrano 6, Dart 6.


ROCK HILLS 66, THUNDER RIDGE 56


Thunder Ridge;27;14;5;10;—;56


Rock Hills;8;20;20;18;—;66


Thunder Ridge—Struckhoff 6, Dy.Bice 19, Stauffer 9, Reneberg 6, Da.Bice 4, Wagenblast 12.


Rock Hills—Gillett 18, McDonald 16, Williams 21,. Whelchel 4, Higer 7.


ST. JOHN’S BELOIT-TIPTON 53


SYLVAN-LUCAS 44


Sylvan-Lucas;12;13;12;7;–;44


SJBT;12;14;14;13;—;53


Sylvan-Lucas—W.Rhudolph 2, Batchman 7, Huehl 19, Hernandez 12, B.Rhudolph 2, Meyer 2.


St. John’s Beloit-Tipton—Dameron 9, Palen 10, Bl.Perez 4, B.Bates 20, Schmitt 10.


OSBORNE 100, CHASE 25


Chase;5;9;5;6;—;25


Osborne;31;27;26;16;—;100


Chase—I.Martinez 3, Brady 1, Miller 7, McCrory 3, Freisner 2, Cavender 4, Herrera 5.


Osborne—S.Wolters 24, G.Wolters 18, Garman 8, Befort 12, Stull 9, McKeon 5, Lantz 3, Schurr 3, Goheen 10, Holloway 8.


PLAINVILLE 69, HILL CITY 62


Plainville;17;26;11;15;—;69


Hill City;12;18;15;17;—;62


Plainville—Ostmeyer 2, Dobson 2, Krob 2, VanSchuyver 5, Whitney 6, Hayse 9, Pelton 12, Casey 14, Dewey 17.


Hill City—Blanks 5, Richmeier 6, McDowell 7, Keith 13, Journigan 15, Lindenman 16.


HAYS 59, GARDEN CITY 50 (ot)


Garden City;11;9;15;14;1;—;50


Hays;17;11;4;17;9;—;59


Garden City—Rosales 12, Williams 16, Flores 5, Tolbert 8, Wiese 3, Guevara 6.


Hays—Krannawitter 11, Kieffer 3, Nunnery 16, Linenberger 9, Dale 7, Ruder 2, Schwarz 11.


LYONS 57, HILLSBORO 53


Lyons;16;13;10;18;—;57


Hillsboro;9;12;16;16;—;53


Lyons—Alamos 13, McCure 11, Stover 7, Minix 12, Pena 4, Gomez 5, Crawford 5.


Hillsboro—Ratzlaff 13, Wichert 6, M.Potucek 10, Reed 9, Hein 2, Diener 4, Kaufman 3, Duell 2, Linnens 4.


WABAUNSEE 59, HERINGTON 46


Wabaunsee;8;15;22;14;—;59


Herington;5;12;16;13;—;46


Wabaunsee—Schultz 5, Lohmeyer 18, Chambers 2, Frank 12, Meseke 15, Oliver 7.


Herington—Jackson 3, Anschutz 15, Rutschman 16, Alexander 12.


SMOKY VALLEY 49, HALSTEAD 44


Halstead;6;12;16;10;—;44


Smoky Valley;15;15;7;12;—;49


Halstead—Kohr 10, Farmer 8, Propst 9, Horn 12, Boud 3.


Smoky Valley—Pihl 6, Kennedy 9, Rauchholz 4, Heline 6, Schneider 11, Lucas 8, Bengtson 5.


SOLOMON 73, BENNINGTON 60


Solomon;9;21;18;25;—;73


Bennington;21;11;10;18;—;60


Solomon—Fiske 6, Kirby 11, Hastings 33, Haynes 5, Acosta 8, Baxter 10.


Bennington—Jav.Allen 17, Jaw.Allen 2, T.Stanley 7, Jilka 14, Hilbert 5, Bauer 15.


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS


Friday’s games


MAIZE 59, SALINA CENTRAL 46


MAIZE (13-5, 8-2)


Frenchers 2-8 0-3 5, Onwugbufor 2-8 2-4 7, Holmes 2-10 1-3 5, Miller 3-7 3-6 10, Laham 5-8 0-0 12, Wedman 5-5 4-5 14, Espinoza 3-6 0-0 6, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 10-21 59.


SALINA CENTRAL (14-4, 8-3)


Opat 1-5 0-0 3, Cobb 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 2-4 0-1 4, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Kierscht 7-15 4-4 23, Samilton 3-8 2-2 8, Cunningham 1-4 2-5 4, Stewart 0-6 0-0 0, Loucks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 10-14 46.


Maize;15;21;13;10;—;59


Salina Central;9;9;9;19;—;46


3-point goals—M 5-17 (Frenchers 1, Onwugbufor 1, Miller 1, Laham 2), SC 6-19 (Opat 1, Kierscht 5). Rebounds—M 36 (Miller 14), SC 35 (Samilton 11). Turnovers—M 8, SC 20. Total fouls—M 15, SC 15. Fouled out—Frenchers, Griffin.


HUTCHINSON 50, SALINA SOUTH 37


SALINA SOUTH (9-9, 4-6)


Weis 2-9 0-0 5, Raubenstine 0-5 0-0 0, Peterson 3-9 3-4 9, Arnold 3-6 1-1 7, Maxton 4-5 1-2 9, Janda 0-0 0-0 0, Franco 2-6 0-0 4, Hamel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 15-43 5-7 37.


HUTCHINSON (9-9, 4-5)


Chapman 0-3 0-2 0, Yoder 1-3 0-1 2, Posch 4-9 2-2 14, Robertson 2-4 1-2 6, Hefley 6-8 0-2 12, Simms 3-3 1-2 7, Wilson 2-5 2-5 6, Moriasi 1-2 0-0 3, Keeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 6-16 50.


Salina South;10;11;7;9;—;37


Hutchinson;18;9;7;16;—;50


3-point goals—SS 2-16 (Weis 1-4, Raubenstine 0-4, Peterson 0-2, Arnold 0-3, Hamel 1-4), H 6-15 (Chapman 0-3, Yoder 0-1, Posch 4-8, Robertson 1-2, Moriasi 1-1). Fouled out—Peterson. Rebounds—SS 25 (Raubenstine 6), H 29 (Simms 7). Turnovers—SS 10, H 10. Total fouls—SS 16, H 11.


REPUBLIC COUNTY 45


SACRED HEART 42


SACRED HEART (12-7, 7-4)


A.Cochran 2-7 0-2 5, Everett 4-8 0-0 8, Gotti 2-8 0-0 4, Palen 2-10 0-0 6, Gack 0-4 0-2 0, Smith 2-2 1-4 5, Woodall 0-0 2-2 2, Goetz 2-4 0-0 4, Slagle 3-4 1-2 8. Totals 17-47 4-12 42.


REPUBLIC COUNTY (10-9, 7-4)


Lewellyn 0-3 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-5 2-3 5, Hansen 9-15 7-12 27, Wilber 2-7 1-2 6, Graves 0-5 1-3 1, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Jensik 1-6 0-0 2, Cole 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-45 11-20 45.


Sacred Heart;8;14;14;6;—;42


Republic County;8;8;14;15;—;45


3-point goals—SH 4-18 (A.Cochran 1-4, Everett 0-1, Goetz 0-1, Slagle 1-1, Gotti 0-3, Palen 2-8), RC 4-14 (Wheeler 1-3, Hansen 2-4, Wilber 1-1, Jensik 0-1, Graves 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SH 31 (Slagle, Gotti 5), RC 33 (Hansen 8). Turnovers— SH 20, RC 17. Total fouls— SH 20, RC 12.


SE SALINE 70, RUSSELL 49


RUSSELL (7-13, 4-7)


Lumpkin 0-4 0-0 0, Peeler 1-2 0-1 2, Fritschen 0-1 0-0 0, Dortland 2-5 0-0 6, Guenot 0 0-0 0, R.Nichol 0-3 0- 0, Reeves 8-3 1-1 17, E.Nichols 3-5 0-0 8, Stierlen 5-8 6-8 16, Noller 0-0 0-0 0, Leiker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 7-10 49.


SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (14-5, 8-3)


Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, Tillberg 4-8 1-2 9, Fear 3-10 2-3 8, Orr 3-7 2-5 8, Goetz 0-0 0-0 0, Yianakopulos 4-7 1-1 11, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Meares 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Schlesener 8-15 3-6 23, Caselman 3-4 1-1 9, Pohl 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 10-19 70.


Russell;15;12;13;9;—;49


SE Saline;17;19;15;9;—;70


3-point goals—R 4 (Dortland 2, E.Nichols 2), SES 8 (Caselman 2, Schlesener 4, Yianakopulos 2). Rebounds—R 20 (Stierlen 6), SES 33 (Schlesener 7). Turnovers—R 10, SES 4. Total fouls—R 15, SES 13. Fouled out—Peeler.


HILLSBORO 34, LYONS 24


Lyons;2;4;9;9;—;24


Hillsboro;7;5;11;11;—;34


Lyons—Ramirez 2, Head 13, Jaime 7, L.Belote 2.


Hillsboro—Werth 18, Kleiner 3, Saunders 8, Funk 5.


GOLDEN PLAINS 56, PALCO 21


Palco;5;8;4;4;—;21


Golden Plains;18;24;8;6;—;56


Palco—Wells 2, Benoit 15, Eickleberry 1, Towns 2, Simoneau 1.


Golden Plains—S.Taylor 2, Rath 3, Miller 9, C.Taylor 2, B.Stoll 12, Nieman 8, A.Stoll 5, Fleckenstein 2, Hillis 4, Wark 9.


CLAY CENTER 55, ABILENE 25


Abilene;6;7;4;8;—;25


Clay Center;17;12;20;6;—;55


Abilene—Holmes 9, Vopat 3, Lillard 3, Hayes 10.


Clay Center—Siebold 11, Liby 12, Crimmins 2, Henry 2, Hammel 8, Edwards 18, Bloomdahl 2.


WAKEFIELD 46, CANTON-GALVA 43


Wakefield;10;12;9;15;—;46


Canton-Galva;10;13;4;18;—;43


Wakefield—T.Copenhaver 18, K.Flickinger 9, Pollman 9, Clarke 6, Avery 4.


Canton-Galva—Mastre 3, Bell 10, Klatt 5, Moddelmog 21, Peterson 2, Craig 2.


ELLSWORTH 52, LINCOLN 17


Lincoln;4;8;5;0;—;17


Ellsworth;19;19;14;0;—;52


Lincoln—Stewart 4, Walter 7, Hayworth 6.


Ellsworth—Windholz 12, Pruitt 3, Hellebust 5, Stroede 10, L.Tenbrink 12, Talbott 10.


ATWOOD 74, DIGHTON 48


Dighton;16;6;13;13;—;48


Atwood;20;21;16;17;—;74


Dighton—Cramer 9, J.Whipple 18, VonLeonrod 10, Maghlin 3, Wilms 4, Mc.Whipple 4.


Atwood—Mosley 8, Rippe 1, Unruh 5, Domsch 13, Beckman 25, Sramek 11, Singhateh 5, Nichols 6.


McPHERSON 46, CIRCLE 35


Circle;8;7;12;8;—;35


McPherson;12;11;14;9;—;46


Circle—Cowman 9, Chase 8, Claycamp 7, Stephens 3, Michaelis 8.


McPherson—Ruddle 10, Schieferecke 4, Pyle 10, Cooks 10, Beam 7, Howard 4, Malm 1.


OSBORNE 66, CHASE 33


Chase;5;9;8;11;—;33


Osborne;12;20;26;8;—;66


Chase—Harrington 8, Savage 2, Lattimer 17, Herrera 6.


Osborne—Bown 3, Lutters 26, C.Wolters 7, B.Wolters 9, Girard 2, T.Conway 6, Befort 4, Stull 9.


CHASE COUNTY 44, CENTRE 35


Chase County;13;13;6;12;—;44


Centre;12;9;0;14;—;35


Chase County—Simpson 12, Tubach 1, Hinkson 7, Vandergrift 5, Higgs 12, Schroer 7.


Centre—Casey 1, A.Espinoza 9, L.Espinoza 4, Deines 2, Hett 19.


ST. JOHN’S BELOIT-TIPTON 63


SYLVAN-LUCAS 40


Sylvan-Lucas;14;8;12;6;—;40


SJBT;15;18;18;12;—;63


Sylvan-Lucas—Homewood 2, Knobbe 8, Nondorf 8, B.Wehrman 2, Decker 5, Albert 15.


St. John’s Beloit-Tipton—Wiles 2, P.Hollerich 9, Eilert 1, T.Ellenz 10, Dubbert 14, Strong 18, E.Brummer 9.


BELOIT 54, MINNEPOLIS 47


Beloit;20;11;15;8;—;54


Minneapolis;4;15;12;16;—;47


Beloit—Boeve 2, Eilert 2, Hewitt 4, Meier 23, Larson 10, Cooper 13.


Minneapolis—Nelson 10, Shupe 12, Cleveland 11, Smith 10, Forte 4.


THUNDER RIDGE 59, ROCK HILLS 22


Thunder Ridge;17;13;21;8;—;59


Rock Hills;6;2;7;7;—;22


Thunder Ridge—B.Kirchhoff 23, Boden 7, Hrabe 1, Davis 15, I.Rust 13.


Rock Hills—Whelchel 12, Lemke 2, Tadefa 2, Reinert 6.


HALSTEAD 47, SMOKY VALLEY 35


Halstead;9;12;11;15;—;47


Smoky Valley;10;4;10;11;—;35


Halstead—Lewis 3, Schroeder 8, Gerber 23, Kelley 2, Engel 5, O’Brien 6.


Smoky Valley—Brumbaugh 11, Ryan 3, Haxton 3, Johnson 10, Rose 4, Priddy 2, Broxterman 2.


PLAINVILLE 51, HILL CITY 37


Plainville;19;13;7;12;—;51


Hill City;9;11;15;2;—;37


Plainville—Friend 3, Augustine 4, Nuss 5, Stamper 6, Kaiser 7, Dewey 26.


Hill City—Underhill 3, Yoder 4, Keith 6, Pimlott 8, Born 16.