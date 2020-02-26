MAIZE — Past the opening minutes, the Salina South boys’ greatest accomplishments came in the second half, when twice they trimmed huge Maize leads to single digits.

But even those highlights were fleeting.

Maize used a 25-6 spurt that spanned the first and second quarters to emphatically seize control of their senior night Tuesday and then answered every Cougar challenge on the way to a dominating 73-52 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory.

"We didn't show up to compete tonight," South coach Jason Hooper said. "We stepped on the floor really flat and they took control of the game

"I'm proud of the kids that they didn't give up, but when you spend a whole lot of energy trying to come back, it's hard to maintain that intensity. We just didn't come to play and that's disappointing, because this is the time of year you want to be peaking going into sub-state."

With the loss, South fell to 12-7 and into a tie with Maize in the league standings at 6-5. The Eagles improved to 11-8 overall.

South scored the game's first basket on a Cade Hannert offensive rebound and led 4-2 on an inside move by Josh Jordan, but that's when the wheels came off. Maize reeled off eight straight, including the first two of seven dunks by forward Jacob Hanna, and forced three turnovers during the run.

After AJ Johnson cut the deficit to 10-6 at the end of one quarter, Maize tacked on seven straight points to start the second, including a KJ Hampton 3-pointer. Two more 3s from Winston Bing, a Hampton fast-break layup and a pair of Mason Belcher free throws stretched it to 27-10 with just under four minutes left in the half.

"We've had enough wakeup calls," Hooper said. "We're getting close to where if we play like this, it's a 'you're done' situation."

The Cougars have one more regular-season game Friday night at Derby. Any loss after that and the season is over.

Love, who in addition to the dunks was 11 of 14 from the field and perfect on seven free-throw attempts, led all scorers with 29 points for Maize. Hampton added 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting as the Eagles shot 58% from the floor and were 11 of 13 from the foul line.

South got 17 points from Jordan, 13 from Johnson and 11 from Devon Junghans, with Hannert grabbing seven rebounds. Maize also outrebounded the Cougars 37-20, with Hanna pulling down 10.

Maize girls 41, South 28

South played a first quarter to remember, leading Maize most of the way and trailing just 19-18 after Acacia Weis banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The rest of the night was completely forgettable.

Maize limited the Cougars to 10 points the rest of the way, including a stretch of nearly 14 minutes without a field goal to start the second half. Mariah Janda finally ended that drought on a baseline jumper with 2:15 left.

"I'm really pleased the way we came out and played this game," South coach Ryan Stuart said after watching his Cougars fall to 9-10 overall and 4-7 in the AVCTL. "We weren't (intimidated) at all and we came here to compete.

"But in the second half, they switched to a zone on us and we weren't quite as aggressive. Still, we forced a really good basketball team to switch defenses, and I thought we played really good defense."

While the Cougars shot just 24.4%, they limited Maize to 32.7%, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range. They simply couldn't shoot the Eagles out of the zone.

White led South with 12 points, but had 10 of them in the opening quarter. She was the Cougars' top rebounder with seven.

Kylie Arnold also had a big first quarter with two 3-pointers, but managed just one free throw over the final three periods to finish with seven.

Sydney Holmes stood out for Maize, scoring 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and leading the Eagles to a 35-31 rebounding edge with 10.