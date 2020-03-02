THE BEST OF KANSAS PREPS STATE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

GIRLS SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0

2. Miege (2) ... 18-2

3. Liberal (3)... 20-0

4. Wichita Heights (4) ... 19-1

5. McPherson (6) ... 19-1

6. Central Plains (7) ... 23-0

7. Andover Central (8) ... 19-1

8. Aquinas (5) ... 16-4

9. KC Piper (9) ... 18-2

10. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4

6A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0

2. Liberal (2) ... 20-0

3. Wichita Heights (3) ... 19-1

5. Derby (5) ... 18-2

5. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4

Others — Dodge City 16-4, Olathe East 15-5, Olathe North 14-6, Olathe West 15-5, SM Northwest 16-4, SM West 15-5, Washburn Rural 15-5.

5A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. McPherson (2) ... 19-1

2. Andover Central (3) ... 19-1

3. Aquinas (1) ... 16-4

4. Seaman (4) ... 17-3

5. Maize (5) ... 14-6

Others — Basehor-Linwood 14-6, Carroll 16-4, DeSoto 14-6, Lansing 14-6, Maize South 16-4, Salina Central 15-5.

4A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 18-2

2. KC Piper (2) ... 18-2

3. Nickerson (3) ... 18-2

4. Eudora (4) ... 18-2

5. Circle (5) ... 17-3

Others — Andale 15-5, Baldwin 15-5, Chapman 16-4, Clay Center 14-6, Labette County 16-4, Wamego 16-4.

3A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Nemaha Central (1) ... 20-0

2. Riley County (2) ... 20-0

3. Haven (3) ... 17-3

4. Frontenac (4) ... 18-2

5. Cheney (NR) ... 17-3

Others — Colby 17-3, Eureka 18-2, Galena 15-5, Halstead 17-3, Hugoton 15-5, KC Ward 16-4, Phillipsburg 17-3, Sabetha 17-3, Scott City 17-3, Southeast-Saline 15-5, Wellsville 16-4.

2A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Spearville (1) ... 20-0

2. Sterling (2) ... 18-2

3. WaKeeney (4) ... 19-1

4. Valley Heights (5) ... 18-2

5. West Elk (3) ... 19-1

Others — Chase County 18-2, Elkhart 16-4, Garden Plain 15-5, Hoxie 15-5, Jackson Heights 18-2, Jefferson North 18-2, Oakley 15-5, Syracuse 15-5, Wabaunsee 17-3.

1A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Central Plains (1) ... 23-0

2. Olpe (2) ... 23-0

3. Cunningham (3) ... 23-0

4. Rural Vista (4) ... 23-0

5. Hanover (5) ... 21-1

Others — Argonia 18-5, Beloit-St. John’s 18-5, Clifton-Clyde 18-5, Golden Plains 23-0, Hutch Central Christian 19-4, Norwich 20-3, Otis-Bison 21-1, South Gray 20-2, St. Paul 19-4, Thunder Ridge 21-0.