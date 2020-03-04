HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls basketball team faced little resistance from the Larned Indians on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Halstead’s Rupp Court, claiming a 57-29 win.

The 18-3 Dragons will face Hesston at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

"We always want to respect every opponent we play," Halstead coach Derek Schutte said. "They got a win Friday and they play as hard as they can. We want to continue to get better for the rest of the week."

Halstead was led by junior Karenna Gerber with 31 points. While final stats had not been tallied, she was close to a triple-double with rebounds and steals. With Halstead out to a big lead early, her playing time was somewhat limited.

Kaleigh O’Brien added 12 points for the Dragons.

"I was just playing," Gerber said. "I really don’t know (about the stats). I feel like my teammates were ready to come in. … We’re feeling good about this year. We’re confident that we could go all the way."

Larned, which ends the season 1-19, was led by Kendra Grandy with eight points and Eden Evers with seven. The Indians showed improvement over a 55-18 loss to the Dragons last week.

Larned scored first on a pair of Kaylee Mead free throws. Halstead replied with a 15-3 run. A Josie Engle 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Dragons up 20-8.

All the Indians managed on offense in the second quarter was a 3-of-5 performance on free throws, trailing 39-11 at the half.

Larned was held to one field goal in the third quarter as Halstead led 55-19 at the end of the period to start the running clock in the fourth.

Halstead went deep to the bench with 6 1/2 minutes to play. Larned won the quarter 10-2.

Hastead downed Hesston 48-37 earlier this season. The Swathers needed overtime to down Council Grove 35-32.

"No matter who we play, it’s going to be a good team," Schutte said. "Hesston, we know. They’re in our league. They are a team that can defend. They can get out and run. It should be an exciting game for sure."

Larned;8;3;8;10;—;29

Halstead;20;19;16;2;—;57

LARNED (1-20) — Krehbiel 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Mead 0 2-2 0, 2; Evers 0 (1) 4-6 0, 7; Grandy 0 (1) 5-7 2, 8; Myrick 1 2-2 0, 4; Tapia 0 2-2 3, 2; Herrera 0 0-0 0, 0; Hagerman 0 1-3 2, 1; Lovesee 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 2 (3) 16-22 9, 29.

HALSTEAD (18-3) — Lewis 1 0-0 3, 2; Heck 0 0-0 2, 0; Schroeder 1 2-2 3, 4; Gerber 13 5-8 1, 31; Kelley 0 2-2 3, 2; Weber 0 0-0 1, 0; Neve 0 0-0 1, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 1, 0; Engel 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; O’Brien 3 (2) 0-1 3, 12; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (4) 9-13 18, 57.