All-Jayhawk II

team named

Below is the 2019-20 All-Jayhawk Conference Division II team as selected by the conference coaches:

First team

Rashon Johnson, Highland, 6-6, so., Philadelphia

Marquise Milton, Highland, 5-10, fr., Racine, Wis.

JaQuaylon Mays, Johnson County, 6-2, so., Lincoln, Neb.

Lukas Milner, Johnson County, 6-10, so., Olathe

Jalen Davis, Kansas City (Kan.), 6-3, so., Houston

Second team

Kannon Jones, Fort Scott, 5-10, so., Arlington, Texas

Craig Jordan, Fort Scott, 6-5, so., Fort Worth

Deron McDaniel, Kansas City (Kan.), 6-0, fr., Kansas City, Mo.

Robert Rhodes, Kansas City (Kan.), 6-7, fr., Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Flenory, Labette, 6-2, so., Chicago

Honorable mention

Vinny Baron, Fort Scott, 6-2, so., Grand Prairie, Texas

Jacob Baker, Hesston, 6-0, so., Wichita

Langston Flowers, Hesston, 5-10, fr., Dallas

Bryson Dennis, Labette, 6-0, fr., Snellville, Ga.

Tyler Garrett, Labette, 6-2, so., Springdale, Ark.

Player of the year — Jaqualon Mays, so., Johnson County

Defensive player of the year — Robert Rhodes, fr., Kansas City (Kan.)

Freshman of the year — Marquise Milton, Highland

Coach of the year — Brandon Burgett, Kansas City (Kan.)

Bloemker named

Avila coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Bloemker has been named the men’s and women’s cross country coach at Avila University.

Bloemker spent 19 years at Johnson County Community College, where he led the women’s team to a National Junior College Athletic Association title as well as six other top-three finishes at nationals.

"Avila University is fortunate to be able to add someone with as much experience and success as Michael Bloemker," said Avila athletic director Shawn Summe. "Our current runners and future Eagles will be able to work with an accomplished coach who has been successful on a national level. I am excited to welcome Coach Bloemker and his family to the Avila University family."

Bloemker led JCCC to the the national title in 2000 and finished second in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006. He led the men to national runner-up finishes in 1999 and 2002.

"I look forward to this opportunity at Avila; the resources and support are here to have a flourishing cross country program," Bloemker said. "I've been impressed with everything I've seen and I'm eager to get going."

He was the NJCAA National Women’s Coach of the Year in 2000. His teams have won 25 Jayhawk Conference East Division Titles with the women winning the title in 17 of his 19 years. He has coached nine women’s individual track and cross country champions and a total of 385 NJCAA All-Americans in track and cross country (225 women and 160 men).

He coached the track and field team at JCCC from 2008 to 2017, winning NJCAA Region VI titles in women’s cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in both 2012 and 2014. His team finished fourth nationally in 2013.

He served as assistant running coordinator for HealthPlus under the late Tom Dowling, coaching 2012 Olympian Amy Cragg (nee Hastings).

He also serves as athletic director at Notre Dame de Sion Elementary and Middle School, a position he will continue to serve.