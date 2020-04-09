A nationwide, six-month multispecies fishing tournament is coming back this spring, bringing some much-needed relief for those suffering from cabin fever during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will host its Fishing Funds The Cure tournament again this year, beginning April 15 and continuing through Sept. 30.

Anglers will be able to submit photographs showing the measurements of their longest fish of each species throughout the tournament via the iANGLER Tournament mobile app, with the top three finishers in each species category earning a cash prize during a live-streamed awards ceremony online.

Freshwater species that can be caught during this tournament are largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, rainbow trout, cutthroat and striped bass. Saltwater species include red drum (redfish), sea trout, flounder and snook. Registration is $25 per registrant and covers all 10 species, and if you refer five people your entry fee will be refunded and you will participate for free. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx4mmnxm/.

Missouri to add elk season

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced on Wednesday that the state will host its first elk hunting season this coming fall.

Four general permits will be for the public and one permit will be reserved for qualifying area landowners.

For this first elk season, MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 17-25 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 12-20. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random-lottery drawing.

MDC will require a $10 application fee for those applying for the general permits. Qualifying landowners will not be required to pay the $10 application fee when applying for the landowner permit. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee.

More info available at https://tinyurl.com/s2fua72/.

Cancellations

• The Kansas Crappie Trail postponed its April 18 event on Tuttle Creek.

"I will have a new date posted as soon as this pandemic is over," organizer Dylan Faulconer said over the KCT's Facebook page.

• The Kansas State Fishing Team's Big Bass Bash Fundraiser slated for April 18 has been postponed to July 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The Salina County Uplanders Shoot, Clean, Eat youth pheasant hunt, scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.