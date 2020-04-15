Even from a safe distance, Bruce Weber had a hard time containing his enthusiasm.

On a video conference call Wednesday following two more additions to the Kansas State basketball program, he had good reason to smile.

What had already become the Wildcats' most decorated recruiting class in Weber's eight seasons at K-State and possibly in school history, K-State officially added a big man and a point guard on the first day of the spring signing period.

Seryee Lewis, a 6-foot-9 forward from Chicago, joins the team after a season at AZ Compass Prep School in Arizona, while junior college transfer Rudi Williams was a late addition from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

"I just got off a Zoom call with the team," Weber said. "It was the first time we could include Rudi and Seryee in the call and the first thing I said is, 'I can't be more excited about it, the group that we've been able to sign, to add these two guys late, you feel good about them.

"And you have Kaosi (Ezeagu, 6-10 transfer from UTEP), who sat out for us. It's a lot like when you had the group with Dean (Wade) and Kam (Stokes) and Barry (Brown), but now you even have more guys. And you've got talent, you've got some depth, you've got some versatility."

The two newcomers and Ezeagu join a fall signing class that includes point guard Nijel Pack from Indianapolis and shooting guard Selton Miguel from Orlando, Fla., along with 7-footer Davion Bradford and shooting guard Luke Kasubke, both from St. Louis.

What Weber doesn't have is anybody from the team on campus. With the coronavirus forcing veterans and recruits alike to hunker down at home, he has learned to communicate electronically with the players while trying to build some team chemistry.

"I've had to have a lot of lessons," he said. "I'm lucky I have two phones and an iPad, because I've got to have different people on the phones helping me get to Zoom calls or whatever.

"I know the first ones I was going to have — we've done Zoom home visits, we've done all this stuff — I was sweating, making sure I'm hitting the right button and making sure they could hear me and why is my face on there? So it's been an interesting transition."

With four players leaving the program and entering the transfer portal following a disappointing 11-21 season, Weber found himself with more roster openings than he had anticipated. He still has one available.

Both his Wednesday signings filled needs, most notably Williams. With junior point guards Cartier Diarra and David Sloan departing, the Wildcats had to add depth at that position immediately.

"We were very fortunate to latch onto Rudi," Weber said. "We feel really good about Nijel Pack. I think he's got a chance to be a star in the future, but you can't just live on one point guard.

"I think they can actually play together at times. Nijel's a good scorer and actually Rudi, this year they asked him to score more."

Williams averaged 21 points, 8.9 assists and 6.7 steals as a sophomore at NEO.

Lewis averaged 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for his prep school team.

"After we signed that group in the fall and we had talked, we really felt we wanted to add an athletic forward, big man kind of guy that could rebound, run the court, do those things," Weber said. "I think he fits that mold."

Now, at last, Weber feels he has all the boxes checked.

"I think it's got a little bit of everything," he said of the recruiting class. "And for the most part guys that have come from winning programs. That's important."

K-State women add transfer

Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced the addition of Texas Tech graduate transfer Sydney Goodson to the team.

Goodson joins an incoming freshman class of Taylor Lauterback and Jada Moore.

Goodson averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game last season for the Red Raiders.