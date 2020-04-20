Kansas State coach Bruce Weber filled the final scholarship opening on his 2020-21 roster Monday with the addition of 6-foot-11 junior college forward Carlton Linguard.

Linguard, a San Antonio, Texas, native, played one season at Temple College in Temple, Texas, where he averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. He will have three years of eligibility left at K-State.

"Carlton is a player we have been following for quite some time," Weber said in a statement. "He is a versatile big guy who kind of came out of nowhere, playing for a smaller high school and didn’t have the exposure of AAU.

"He had very few offers coming out of high school, so he opted to play at the community college level at Temple, where he developed over the last year playing for a really good coach in Kirby Johnson, who recently retired after winning a lot of games at the level."

Linguard, who becomes the seventh member a consensus top-25 K-State recruiting class, was a prolific shot blocker at Temple, where he ranked fourth in the NJCAA with 3.6 a game. He also was fifth nationally in offensive rebounds with a 4.3 average.

He helped Temple to a 24-7 record and received both NJCAA all-Region 5 and all-Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors.

"He is a very skilled big guy with great length and has good perimeter range and passing ability," Weber said of Linguard, the third player and second juco transfer to sign with the Wildcats in the spring signing period. “He needs weight and strength, but he will get those once he gets in our program with (strength coach) Ben (O’Donnell).

"I think I was one of the first high-level coaches to visit him in the fall and coach Johnson told me, ‘Take him right now, redshirt him and three years he has a chance to be a pro.’ We will see how that develops once he gets here, but he definitely has high potential."

Linguard averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game as a senior at Stevens High School in San Antonio. He joins junior point guard Rudi Williams of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and freshman forward Seryee Lewis from Chicago, by way of AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, as spring signees.

The Wildcats also signed point guard Nijel Pack from Indianapolis and wing Selton Miguel from West Oaks Academy in Florida, along with 7-foot center Davion Bradford and shooting guard Luke Kasubke, both of St. Louis, in November.