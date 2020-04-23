It was just one hole in what as a whole was a stellar junior golf season for Emporia’s Gentry Scheve.

But it was his last hole and it’s one that’s stayed with him for nearly a year.

After shooting a blistering 4-under 67 at last May’s Class 5A state golf championship at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City, Scheve found himself tied atop the leaderboard with Eisenhower’s Tyler Trudo. The two went to a playoff and Scheve did something he hadn’t done all day.

He three-putted for bogey, losing the playoff to Trudo, who made par.

"I kind of choked it away," Scheve said. "It’s stuck with me the entire time since then. It really motivated me to practice even harder and get back out there and not let something like that happen again. I want to go out and not just win, but win by a lot."

Which made the cancellation of the 2020 high school spring season in March even harder for Scheve to stomach. Not only was this season going to be his last chance at capturing a state title, but his level of determination to make that happen was at an all-time high.

"Losing the playoff at state, I just wanted revenge and to redeem myself," Scheve said. "I wanted to get back out there and get a state title. I was really, really looking forward to it."

Almost as much as tournament golf itself, Scheve was really looking forward to the new state tournament format being used this year. Instead of the traditional one-day setting, all state golf tournaments are now being held over two days.

For someone whose aggregate state score is 1 under across three seasons, Scheve felt the change played to his advantage.

"I feel like I definitely would have benefited from it," said Scheve, who took third at state as a freshman with a 3-over 73 at Salina Municipal Golf Course and then was third again as a sophomore with an even-par 72 at Dub’s Dread Golf Club. "If I go out and shoot a good score and take the lead, I’m pretty comfortable in that position and I don’t think I’d give it away and would make other people come earn it. Also, I’m an aggressive enough player that if I struggled the first day or wasn’t in the lead, I’m a good enough player to come back and make birdies and post a score I needed to to get it done.

"In a one-day setting, you get people that go out and career it, have the round of their life. But if you go to a two-day, they may not be able to back it up a second day. With one-day settings you have one bad hole and you lose it. In a two-day, you can come back from that and still win it."

The site of this year’s state tournament also would have put that mettle to the test. The Class 5A state tournament was to have been played at Sand Creek Station in Newton, a par-72 layout that provides one of the best tests of golf in Kansas.

Scheve said he’s only played the course a handful of times, but shot even-par on his first trip and looked forward to trying to win his first title there.

"Sand Creek is a course that’s perfect for state," he said. "It’s a really tough course and you can low, but you have to have your best stuff. It’s not going to let just anybody that’s hitting the driver 30 yards off line fare well. It’s going to penalize you so you have to hit it well to win. It’s a true test and the best player is going to win."

Scheve followed his disappointing runner-up state finish last spring with a strong summer, capturing the Kansas Junior Golf Association’s Tour Championship title and Match Play title. He also made the match play bracket of the Kansas Amateur, falling in the first round to University of Kansas golfer Shaun Campbell, and went into his senior season with a scoring average of 71.3.

He had his sights set on a third straight Class 5A regional title and getting back the Centennial League title he won as a sophomore, but lost by a stroke to Hayden’s Mac Piles last year.

He knew the competition would be fierce, especially with Topeka West’s Addison Alonzo, who was fourth at the 5A state meet, and Washburn Rural’s Hayden Beck.

"I’ve played with those guys my whole life ever since I started playing," he said of Beck and Alonzo. "It just sucks that we won’t get to finish it together."

With his high school career over, Scheve is already looking forward to his collegiate career. He signed with the University of Nebraska and is ready for the challenges of Division I golf.

"I’m super pumped. It’s going to be so fun," he said. "The schedule, the competition, just everything with the town and how they support the athletes up there. I can’t wait for the next four years."

In the meantime, he still hits the course just about every day, with golf courses one of the few arenas still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t fully quenched Scheve’s thirst for the game and he hopes some of the summer KGA schedule will be able to occur.

"I don’t want my last tournament before going to college to be last November," Scheve said. "Just going and playing is just not the same. I’ve got friends I play with about every day, but I like going out and playing in tournaments. I like different courses, seeing different people’s games and the competition. I’m really missing that right now."