The Ottawa University women's wrestling team signed two team members for the 2020-21 season.

Joining the program were Brittani Burgess, of McPherson, and Derriane Morrison, of Houston, Texas.

Burgess lettered in volleyball, wrestling and softball. In her wrestling career, she earned AVCTL III wrestling all-league first team, KWCA Academic honorable mention and KVA All-Academic award honorable mention.

She is the oldest of three siblings and both her younger brothers also wrestle. Burgess also was involved in FFA for four years, as well as 4-H for 11 years. She owns and shows dairy cattle and goats.

Burgess plans to major in elementary education.

Morrison lettered four years in wrestling. She was a three-time regional qualifier and also battled her way to becoming a district champion in 2019. In the classroom, Morrison was named to the academic all-district team in both 2019 and 2020.

She can wrestle folkstyle, freestyle and greco. Morrison has big dreams for her wrestling career and hopes one day to compete in the Olympics. She has also been awarded the OU’s Presidential Scholarship.

Morrison plans to major in exercise science.

The OU men’s squad signed Kolby Droegemeier, a transfer from Barton Community College. He will be a junior in the fall.

Droegemeier graduated from Wabaunsee High School in 2018 and earned many honors. He lettered four times, was a four-time state medalist, two-time state finalist and a state champion. Droegemeier finished his high school career with 171 career wins, which is in the top 10 all-time in Kansas. At Barton Community College, he was named an NJCAA All-American.

Droegemeier plans to major in business.