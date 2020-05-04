Andover Central’s Xavier Bell and Central Plains’ Emily Ryan have been named Mr. and Miss Kansas Basketball 2020 by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

Bell was a two-time All-State Top 5 selection by The Topeka Capital-Journal and is one of the state’s top multi-sport athletes, also earning All-Class 4A first-team honors in football. He averaged 24.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Jaguars to the Class 5A state tournament after leading Central to the 2019 Class 5A state championship.

Ryan, meanwhile, was a three-time All-State Top 5 selection by The Capital-Journal and graduates as the No. 3 scorer all-time in Kansas history with 3,005 points, ranking behind only Claflin’s Jackie Stiles and Moundridge’s Laurie Koehn. Ryan averaged 28.5 points per game as a senior and set four state records, including career steals with 599, while leading the Oilers to a 104-0 record during her career.

The KBCA also announced a handful of other awards on Monday, including its state coaches of the year for middle school, junior college and four-year colleges.

Marysville’s Jamie Minneman was named the girls middle school coach of the year, while Abilene’s Tim Klein nabbed the boys’ middle school honor. Labette County Community College’s Mitch Rolls was named the women’s junior college coach of the year and Cowley County Community College’s Tommy DeSalme was named men’s.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Ryan Showman was named the women’s four-year college coach of the year and Ottawa University’s Aaron Siebenhall earned the men’s honor.

No selections were made for the high school level this year after the season prematurely ended due to COVID-19.

The KBCA also announced a trio of Hall of Fame inductees – Frontenac’s Kelly Krumsick and Carla Barto, each of whom went on to star at Pittsburg State, and the Hiawatha girls’ teams from 1977-78 and 1978-79, which won back-to-back state titles with a combined 48-1 record.