Quinter's Zach Burton raced to victory in the 25-lap 305 Winged Sprint A feature on Saturday to highlight Wichita Open Night at Salina Speedway.

The program followed rules for Park City's 81 Speedway, which has not yet been cleared to open due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Sedgwick County.

Blurton took the checkered flag ahead of Wichita's J.D. Johnson, with Jason Danley of Lincoln, Neb., in third. Wichita's Cale Kozad won the 12-lap B feature and advanced to finish eighth in the main event.

Salina's Corey Lagroon won the 20-lap USRA Modified, with Brandon Massey, of Valley Center, in second and Mulvane's Bill Siemers in third. Heat winners were Lagroon and Wichita's Braden Stoner.

In the 15-lap Rookie/Modified A feature, Junction City's Jacob Schmutz and Tim Echevarria finished one-two, with Wichita's Andrew Wallace in third. Schmutz won the lone heat race.

The 20-lap Thumper/Stock Car feature went to Salina's Karter Granzella, who was followed by Natoma's Tanner Portenier and Hutchinson's Clint Smith. George Ramey, of Wichita, and Portenier were the heat winners.