NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced All-America honors for the 2020 Indoor Track and Field season on Tuesday (May 26). Though they saw their chance at competing for national titles in their respective events ended with the cancellation of the NCAA Indoor Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they receive the honor based on criteria adopted by the USTFCCCA Executive Committee.

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are based on performance at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

Based on the posted start list for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:

Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the start list for the anticipated event.

Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.

There will not be a distinction of "first-team" or "second-team" to these recognitions.

Ryan Stanley, a sophomore from Bennington, Kansas, now has two All-America honors in his collection in the pole vault, one indoor and one outdoor. He had a big first year for the Tigers by earning All-America status in the 2019 outdoor season for his fourth-place performance at the NCAA Championships. His best effort of the 2020 indoor season occurred at the Pittsburg State Invitational on February 1 with an effort of 16 feet, 10.25 inches. He also won two meets during the indoor season.

Summer Kragel, a junior from Olathe, Kansas, receives the first All-America distinction of her collegiate career. Her personal-best effort of 5 feet, 7.25 inches at the Gorilla Classic, February 14-15, was enough to punch her ticket into the NCAA Championships field. She also posted two meet wins during the indoor season.

This is the second-straight year the Tigers have had two All-Americans for indoor track and field. Last year Brett Meyer (mile run) and Kolt Newell (high jump) earned All-America status for the indoor season.

Though the Tigers have had several women earn All-America honors for the outdoor season in recent years, Kragel is the first women's track and field athlete at FHSU to receive All-America honors from the USTFCCCA for the indoor season since 2012, when Anna Eigruber placed eighth in the long jump at the NCAA Championships.