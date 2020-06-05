GOESSEL — With the track season washed out because of the COVID-19 outbreak, four Goessel High School seniors met May 1 to run one last relay.

The team of Luke Freeman (100 meters), Porclein Unruh (800 meters), Elyse Boden (1,600 meters) and Jerah Schmidt (3,200 meters) attempted to run the nearly 3-mile medley relay in a time of 20 minutes, 20 seconds.

The group fell a little short of their goal, finishing in 20:58.8 (hand timing).

A fifth senior, Brody Schroeder, was unable to run.

Schmidt will be running cross country and track at Tabor this fall. Boden will be running track and cross country at Bethany. Unruh will be playing basketball at Hesston College.