The Andover Central summer work out program, which has been operational since June 8 will take a brief hiatus parents and student athletes learned on Friday.

Andover Central High School and the middle school will suspend all summer activities until July 6 after learning two student athletes were exposed by someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors gave each school the ability to hold summer workout activities starting on June 1. Many schools kicked off their summer workouts on June 8 with record numbers.

As the workouts went on, schools have reportedly done a solid job of social distancing, limiting contact and at some schools, even taking temperatures of student athletes.

"While we are awaiting testing to know if these athletes also are positive for COVID-19, we feel the safest option for our students is to hit pause on these activities and encourage athletes who have been attending them to self-quarantine until we have more information about this situation," The Andover School District said in an email on Friday.

While there is no confirmed cases at Andover, it is the proactive approach by the district to protect their students by suspending workouts now, instead of waiting until there is a cluster spreading throughout the activities.

Positive tests have happened throughout the state already this month. Caney Valley USD was the first to report a positive case, only days after summer activities opened. Just this week, Campus, in Haysville and Shawnee Mission East High reported two positive cases and suspended their summer activities.

For now, the suspension of summer workouts only affect Andover Central, not Andover High.

Andover High has taken precautions with the scare within the district. They are spreading out their workouts, so there are fewer people in at once.