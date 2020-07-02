The Newton Rebels used its pitching and hitting to make up for some defensive lapses in a 10-6 win over the Wichita Grays 18U team Wednesday night in non-league play at Klein-Scott Field.

Thw win was Newton’s second straight.

Stats were not available.

"These games, we’ve got to play them," Newton manager Brett Clark said. "It’s good for us to play them. We need to get guys in and get at bats. It’s better to play them than taking days off. We do have to clean some things up. We have a big series with Mulvane coming up on Sunday."

The game is one of three the Rebels picked up to fill the schedule when the El Dorado Broncos suspended the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Errors and walks in the top of the first led to a pair of Gray runs. Newton came back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ajay Pacero hit a two-run double. After three Gray runs in the third inning, Newton scored five runs in the bottom of the third.

The Grays scored a run in the top of the fourth. Roger Viloria hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

Newton improves to 6-8 and hosts the Kansas Crushers at 7 p.m. Friday.