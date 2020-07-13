The Arrows turned their game up a few notches during the Sam Ellis Classic this past weekend in Emporia.

Ottawa was embroiled in three tight affairs in the tourney against Topeka and Emporia. The Arrows went 1-2 in the tourney.

Ottawa started the tourney Friday afternoon with a walk-off 2-1 win over the Topeka Senators.

The Arrows took Emporia to the wire, falling 4-2 Friday night. On Saturday, in the single-elimination bracket play, Ottawa lost 5-0 to the Senators.

The final game saw the Arrows hitters smack the ball right at the Senator defenders. Ottawa finished with just two hits. One of those came from Carson Hein, who had five hits and three RBIs in the tourney.

Ottawa (8-16) put pressure on the Senators in first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but could not come through with the big hit to drive in a run.

Cole Swanson tossed the first four innings. Topeka scored a run in the third and four in the fifth inning. Ottawa loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs.

The Arrows had Emporia on the ropes, leading 2-1 heading into the sixth inning. The defending state champions responded with three runs in the sixth to pull out the victory.

Emporia scored a run in the third inning to snap a scoreless tie. Ottawa answered in the fourth inning. Ottawa had two hits in the inning. Brett Hadl stole home on a failed pick off attempt at first to tie the game at 1-1.

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead with a run in the fifth inning. Brady Beets ripped a double and later scored on Hein’s RBI sacrifice fly.

Starting pitcher Lane Altic kept the Emporia offense at bay for all but one inning.

The opener between Ottawa and Topeka was a pitcher’s duel that ended in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hein came through with an RBI single to give Ottawa a 2-1 victory.

Ottawa took advantage of two Senator errors prior to Hein’s hit. Beets’ fly ball was misplayed to start the inning. Quinton Carver laid down a bunt and the throw to first was wild and both runners advanced to second and third.

Hein finished the game with three hits. Ryan Laurie had two hits.

Ottawa’s other run scored on an error in the second inning. Jackson Lytle reached on an error and allowed Cole Swanson to score from third base.

Blake Ohlmeier gave Ottawa what it needed on the mound. He went six innings, giving up one run on six hits and had just one walk.

Ayden Alterman tossed a perfect seventh to pick up the victory.

Ottawa’s season heads toward the finish line with a busy week ahead.

The Arrows play 6 p.m. Tuesday in Topeka against the Senators. On Thursday, Ottawa faces Oak Park at Harvey M. Drake field. The 6 p.m. doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Wellsville.

This weekend, Ottawa plays in the Junction City Tournament.