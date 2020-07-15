The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is slated to take on the 64th annual running of the Hutchinson Nationals.

The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series drivers will head to the Kansas State Fairgrounds on July 17 for a prestigious and action-packed event paying $1,000 to win.

With the IMCA Sprint Cars will be NCRA Sprint Cars, NCRA Modifieds and NCRA Late Models. Racing will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, children 11 and under are free.

Heading into the 64th running of the Hutchinson Nationals, the historic half-mile Kansas State Fairgrounds turns over it’s 110th year. New to the event this year are the United Rebel Sprint Series Sprint Cars.

United Rebel Sprint Series driver JD Johnson is a two-time Hutchinson Nationals Champion with the 360 NCRA Sprint Cars, claiming the title in 2006 and 2015.

Another driver to keep an eye on is Kyler Johnson, whose father, CJ Johnson, is a three-time Hutchinson Nationals Champion, claiming the title in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Heading into the July 17 event at Kansas State Fairgrounds, a heated points battle is up for grabs. Ty Williams currently sits as the Mel Hembelton Ford Racing United Rebel Sprint Series points leader.

JD Johnson trails behind the points lead by just twelve points, and Zach Blurton by fourteen points. Kyler Johnson sits fourth in series points, and Shane Sundquist rounds out the top-five in points standings.