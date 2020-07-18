Dylan Sprecker isn't necessarily a proponent of the old adage that misery loves company.

But as a standout distance runner, he is a firm believer that good company makes for better results.

"I find motivating myself to run without a group is more difficult," said Sprecker, a part of Distance, Inc., a workout collective designed to help local middle school and high school cross country runners stay motivated and well-conditioned through the dog days of summer. "But what really helps with having this group setting is running faster, further.

"Just because boredom plays a massive factor, especially in running."

Distance Inc., now in its second summer, is an offshoot of the Salina Burn youth track team and was the brainchild of coaches Huey Counts and Garrett Young, a former Kansas Wesleyan runner and current cross country coach at Southwestern College. Counts currently runs the program with the help of Jake Sheridan.

The group practices twice a week — hill workouts at Bill Burke Park on Tuesdays and track workouts and mobility drills at Salina Stadium on Thursdays — with a long group run on Saturday mornings. The rest of the week the runners are on their own, though there is an optional Monday session for an easy group run.

Sprecker, who joined the Burn track program after his seventh-grade track season, is one of many success stories in the Distance, Inc. and the Winter Soldiers program, which fills a gap between the school cross country and track seasons. Southeast teammates Luke Gleason, Dominc Jackson and Damion Jackson also were part of the Trojans' Class 3A state championship cross country team last fall.

Sprecker, who will be a junior this fall, was the individual gold medalist.

Four of the top five finishers on the Southeast state runner-up girls team, including gold medalist Jentrie Alderson, also are Distance, Inc. members, as is Bennington's Peyton Piepho, a Class 2A state placer.

"The summer Burn actually helps a lot because you're just not stopping and you keep working and you're always building up," Alderson. "And having so many Southeast people, I think is really good because we're all getting better every day, which is making our team better."

Southeast's boys and girls return all five runners that counted toward their team scores at state last year. For the Trojan girls, Alderson, rising sophomore Ashley Prochazka (10th at state), junior Mallorie Pearson (30th) and sophomore Savannah Sutton (48th) all take part in Distance, Inc.

Counts said that the summer program has grown from 17 runners last year to 30.

Nobody benefitted more last summer than Alderson, who ran as a freshman at Salina South, but came into her own her sophomore year at Southeast.

"I got dedicated after I left South, because at South I didn't do very well," Alderson said. "So I knew I wanted to get a lot better that summer, so when I came in my sophomore year at Southeast, that's where it really hit me that I can do a lot, and I'm lucky."

She cited the group dynamic during the summer as a major benefit.

"On your own, it's harder to get motivated because you're always going alone," Alderson said. "When you have a practice you have to show up to; it just makes you work harder.

"You're also running with other people, so you're pushing yourself more, because you know where you need to be, so it actually helps a lot."

South junior Kylie Arnold, who used to run cross country mainly as a way to stay in shape for basketball, is hoping that her newfound devotion to cross country will result in similar improvement this fall.

"I'm doing this (Distance, Inc.) and running on my own, because I didn't have the best sophomore season," said Arnold, a starting guard on the Cougar basketball team. "Just from the beginning, even when this whole (coronavirus) quarantine started, my running and my times have improved just by joining this program.

"One of my friends, Grace Allen, started doing Winter Soldiers, and she was like, 'You should really join,' so I came to the first one and I liked it and I decided to come back. With all this practice, I hope to see better outcomes."

For Sprecker and Alderson, the biggest question mark now, with the recent COVID-19 spike statewide and uncertainty over when school will start, is whether they will get to defend their state titles this fall. Both Southeast's boys and girls also should be favored for the 3A team championships.

"It's still scary that you won't be able to do it," Alderson said. "But I guess we'll just have to see and take it day by day and keep working."

Sprecker is taking a similar wait-and-see approach.

"I try to steer clear of thinking about the fall," he said. "I just don't want to get my hopes up or anything.

"Whatever happens, happens, and we'll get over it and we'll just keep going."

Besides, Sprecker said, running to him is about more than competing. That's what makes the summer program, which brings together athletes from several different schools and age groups, all the more enjoyable

"I think we're all pretty excited to get out there and run, not only with each other and being able to work with each other, but some of the other kids on other teams, being able to see them," Sprecker said. "We all kind of have a close bond and we're friends with everyone — no real rivalries.

"The way I see it is I've never run against people, I've only run with them. Because we're all working to do better as a group."