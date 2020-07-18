CHENEY — Beating the Cheney Diamond Dawgs once was so fun for the Newton Rebels, they decided to do it twice.

The previously unbeaten Dawgs are on a two-game losing streak after an 8-5 loss to Newton Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Cheney.

The previous night, the Rebels snapped the Diamond Dawgs’ 27-game winning streak with a 6-5 decision on an Andrew Brautman two-run shot.

Zach Bravo pitched seven innings for the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Zach Gillig finished the game for the save, allowing a run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Lincoln Andrews provided the offensive fireworks for the Rebels, going four for four hitting with two home runs and five RBIs. Jack Sigrist went three for six hitting with two RBIs.

Clay Westbrooks took the loss for the Dawgs, striking out three. Zane Russell struck out two in 1.1 innings. Treven Reynolds struck out one in 1.1 innings. Jeff Wilson finished the game, striking out five of the eight batters he faced.

Corrigan Bartlett, Miller and Tresten Kennard each had two hits for Cheney.

Cheney struck in the first inning when Miller and Kennard each drove in a run with a single.

Newton came back with an Andrews home run in the top of the third, but Miller answered for the Dawgs in the bottom of the inning.

Newton took the lead in the fifth inning on a Nolan Riley RBI single, followed by a two-run shot for Andrews. Andrews added a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Sigirst hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Davis Sims hit an RBI single for Cheney in the bottom of the seventh.

Ed Scott hit a solo home run for the Dawgs with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Cheney is 27-2, 21-2 in SCL play. Newton is 12-14, 9-14 in league play. The two teams wrap up the series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton;001;032;200;—8;13;1

Cheney;201;000;110;—5;9;2

Bravo (W, 2-1), Gillig (S, 2) 8 and Ouchi; Westbrooks (L, 2-1), Russell 5, Reynolds 6, Wilson 8 and Miller. HR — N: Andrews 2 (5, 6). C: Miller (5), Scott (3). Time — 2:40.