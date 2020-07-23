All times Central

Saturday, July 25

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game @ Eck Stadium, Wichita, home run derby 6 p.m., game 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 4:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 26

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City vs. TBA @ Orlando (Fox Sports 1)

Monday, July 27

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 28

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 29

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 30

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — MLS is Back Kickoff Tournament Quarterfinals @ Orlando TBA (ESPN).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, July 31

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 1

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Utah @ Orlando 2:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Sunday, Aug. 2

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (TV TBA).

