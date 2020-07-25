The Newton Rebels struggled on offense and defense, falling to the Great Bend Bat Cats 13-2 Friday night at Klein-Scott Field.

The game was called after eight innings on the 10-run rule.

The loss was Newton’s fifth straight. The Bat Cats swept the four-game series.

"Minus the mistakes, we had two runs and five hits, and you can’t expect to win when that was going on," Newton manager Brett Clark said.

Bat Cat starter Adrian Talavera threw six innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Seth Kenagy led the Bat Cats at the plate, going four for five hitting with three RBIs.

Chance Ragsdale went two for four with two RBIs. Chandler Bloomer went three for four hitting with two RBIs. Collin Meinert and Alex Rodgers each drove in two runs. Christian Oliver went three for five hitting.

Great Bend scored in the top of the second inning on a two-run Kenagy double. Newton scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second on a Lachlan Ross single and Erik Garza double.

Great Bend scored three runs in the top of the fourth, two on sacrifice flies in foul territory that barely left the infield. Newton had chances for outs at the plate on both plays. One was ruled under the tag. On the second run, the ball was dropped on the tag. With two outs, Chandler Bloomer hit a two-run single.

A pair of Newton errors in the fifth inning led to two Bat Cat runs.

Two hits and an error led to two Great Bend runs in the top of the seventh. Newton had two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but a double play ended the threat.

Great Bend loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth. Ragsdale hit a two-run single.

Newton used four pitchers with starter Luke Royale taking the loss. Royale struck out four.

Great Bend is 16-16 overall and in Sunflower Collegiate League play, in fourth place in the league. Newton is 12-19, 9-19 in league play. Newton is in seventh place in the league.

Newton opened a four-game series against the Haysville Aviators at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Haysville.

"It’s up to them if they want to win or not," Clark said. "I can only tell them so much. It’s up to them after that."

Grt.Bnd.;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers cf;5;1;1;2

Meinert 2b;4;0;0;2

Baker 1b;5;1;2;0

Michel lf;4;1;0;0

Bloomer c;4;2;3;2

Henry rf;4;2;2;0

Oliver dh;4;2;3;0

Ragsdale 3b;4;2;2;2

Kenagy ss;5;2;4;3

TOTALS;39;13;17;11

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Brautman ss;3;0;1;0

Riley 3b;4;0;0;0

Andrews 1b;4;0;1;0

Bonventre dh;3;1;0;0

Thrasher ph;1;0;0;0

J.Martinez c;3;0;0;0

Ross 2b;3;1;1;1

Garza rf;3;0;1;1

Eshelman lf;3;0;1;0

Kissane cf;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;28;2;5;2

Grt.Bnd.;020;520;22;—13

Newton;020;000;00;—8

E — Kissane, Brautman 2, n/a. DP — Great Bend. LOB — GB 10, New. 6. 2B — Kenagy, Garza, Bloomer. SB — Meinert 2, Brautman 2, Oliver 2, Ragsdale, Kissane. Sac. Bunt — J.Martinez. Sac. Fly — Rodgers, Meinert.

Grt.Bnd.;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Talavera, W;6;3;2;2;1;8

Smith;1;1;0;0;0;0

Shadrick;1;1;0;0;0;1

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Royale, L;3.2;9;7;7;3;4

Paten;1.1;0;2;0;1;1

Gillig;2;2;2;1;2

Knipfer;1;4;2;2;0;1

WP — Talavera, Royale 2, Paten, Smith, Knipfer. HBP — Kissane 2 (Talavera, Smith). Time — 2:39.