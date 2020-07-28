Golf has always been a big part of Blake Buessing’s life.

Recently, it pretty much became his life.

"I started my eighth grade year, really getting into it," Buessing said. "And then my freshman year, I gave up baseball so I could play all the time."

By all the time, Buessing isn’t exaggerating. He estimates he plays anywhere from 18-36 holes three or four times a work, honing his game to someday get a college scholarship.

That work paid big dividends at Tuesday’s TJGA City Junior Championship at Cypress Ridge. With rain washing out Monday’s first round, Tuesday became an 18-hole shootout.

And Buessing was the top gun. Shooting even par on the front nine, Buessing overcame some early hiccups on the back nine to shoot a 75 and win by three shots over Turner Depperschmidt.

Buessing birdied two holes on the front nine, chipping in on No. 5 and also birdieing No. 2.

"I was very confident," Buessing said. "I usually play pretty good here. My chipping saved me. My back nine, I didn’t hit very many greens. My driver and chipping were key today."

Golf is a sport that runs strong in the Buessing family and Tuesday’s tourney was a true family affair. Not only did Blake Buessing win the boys’ 15-17 title, but two of his siblings also came away as winners in their age division.

Brody Buessing won the boys’ 9-10 division with a 49, edging Cale Anshutz by one stroke. Braegan Buessing was the girls’ 13-14 winner, carding a 47 to win by eight shots over Avery Zimmerman.

"That was pretty cool," Blake said. "My brother goes out and plays a lot. My sister needs a little bit better work ethic, but she’ll get there. She’s got a natural swing."

If the city tourney had been held last week, Madelyn Lutjohann isn’t quite sure what would have happened.

"It was just all over the place," she said. "I’d have a bad drive one hole, then a bad iron shot the next one. It just wasn’t coming together."

But with it pushed back a week by the rainy weather, Lutjohann was able to get things straightened out. After battling Kaitlyn Crough and Jensen Heideman for the girls’ 15-17 title all summer, Lutjohann won Tuesday’s final clash, shooting an 83 to edge Crough by three shots.

"I definitely thought it was going to be pretty close," Lutjohann said. "This past week, my game wasn’t at its best, so I was a little nervous going into it. I went into today not expecting as much and just tried not to over-think my shots. ... I was able to put the good shots together and have good holes all the way through."

With the high school season a month away, Lutjohann said the tourney win is a nice boost of momentum going into her senior year.

"It’s a good entrance going into the season and gives me some more confidence I needed," she said.

Lane Workman won the boys’ 13-14 division with an 85, while Peyton Goehring took the title in the boys’ 11-12 division with a 47, three better than Ayden Valdivia, and Jase Head won the boys’ 8-under division , winning a two-hole playoff with Callen Baldwin after both shot 38s.

Lauren Cox won the girls’ 11-12 division with a 53, five strokes better than Lauren Borjon and Kinley Frost won the girls’ 10-under division with a 58, three better than Avenley Head.

CITY JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

15-17

75 — Blake Buessing

78 — Turner Depperschmidt

79 — Gabe Konkel, Luke Leonetti

80 — Alex Valdivia

82 — Tyler Duncan, Maddox Hight

84 — Luke Rothfuss, Tyler Higgins

85 — Gavin Wilhelm

86 — Nibi Kulkarni

87 — Landon Bradstreet

89 — Carson Alfonsi

91 — Tyler Peterson

94 — Kaden Tarwater

102 — Lane Prewitt

103 — Tim Biggs

110 — Austin Stahl

13-14

85 — Lane Workman

11-12

47 — Peyton Goehring

50 — Ayden Valdivia

51 — Brecken Garrett

57 — Andrew Byard

58 — Nick Hill

60 — Nate Selm

61 — Hunter Gerhardt

62 — Higgins Hawks

68 — Bennett Wells

72 — Grady Rodgers

77 — Evan Jones

85 — Myles Didde

9-10

49 — Brody Buessing

50 — Cale Anshutz

53 — DJ Ortega, Liam Hoff

8-under

38 — Jase Head*, Callen Baldwin

43 — Camden Swords

44 — Kaden Leonetti

55 — Nikhil Rao, Daxton Garrett

GIRLS

15-17

83 — Madelyn Luttjohann

86 — Kaitlyn Crough

94 — Erica Culberson

96 — Mallory Nelson

97 — Jensen Heideman

98 — Avery Scott, McKenna Merrick

106 — Annika Peterson

115 — Kate Roeder

13-14

47 — Braegan Buessing

55 — Avery Zimmerman

58 — Avery Grunert

61 — Natalie Peterson

63 — Nora Allphin

65 — Colbey Stead

11-12

53 — Lauren Cox

58 — Lauren Borjon

59 — Izzy Glotzbach

63 — Lauren Valdivia

64 — Makenna Stuke

65 — Lacey Middleton

10-under

58 — Kinley Frost

61 — Avenley Head

62 — Addison Fechter

63 — Preslee Goehring

*–won playoff