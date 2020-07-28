Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Tuesday

Jul 28, 2020 at 2:37 PM


Golf has always been a big part of Blake Buessing’s life.


Recently, it pretty much became his life.


"I started my eighth grade year, really getting into it," Buessing said. "And then my freshman year, I gave up baseball so I could play all the time."


By all the time, Buessing isn’t exaggerating. He estimates he plays anywhere from 18-36 holes three or four times a work, honing his game to someday get a college scholarship.


That work paid big dividends at Tuesday’s TJGA City Junior Championship at Cypress Ridge. With rain washing out Monday’s first round, Tuesday became an 18-hole shootout.


And Buessing was the top gun. Shooting even par on the front nine, Buessing overcame some early hiccups on the back nine to shoot a 75 and win by three shots over Turner Depperschmidt.


Buessing birdied two holes on the front nine, chipping in on No. 5 and also birdieing No. 2.


"I was very confident," Buessing said. "I usually play pretty good here. My chipping saved me. My back nine, I didn’t hit very many greens. My driver and chipping were key today."


Golf is a sport that runs strong in the Buessing family and Tuesday’s tourney was a true family affair. Not only did Blake Buessing win the boys’ 15-17 title, but two of his siblings also came away as winners in their age division.


Brody Buessing won the boys’ 9-10 division with a 49, edging Cale Anshutz by one stroke. Braegan Buessing was the girls’ 13-14 winner, carding a 47 to win by eight shots over Avery Zimmerman.


"That was pretty cool," Blake said. "My brother goes out and plays a lot. My sister needs a little bit better work ethic, but she’ll get there. She’s got a natural swing."


If the city tourney had been held last week, Madelyn Lutjohann isn’t quite sure what would have happened.


"It was just all over the place," she said. "I’d have a bad drive one hole, then a bad iron shot the next one. It just wasn’t coming together."


But with it pushed back a week by the rainy weather, Lutjohann was able to get things straightened out. After battling Kaitlyn Crough and Jensen Heideman for the girls’ 15-17 title all summer, Lutjohann won Tuesday’s final clash, shooting an 83 to edge Crough by three shots.


"I definitely thought it was going to be pretty close," Lutjohann said. "This past week, my game wasn’t at its best, so I was a little nervous going into it. I went into today not expecting as much and just tried not to over-think my shots. ... I was able to put the good shots together and have good holes all the way through."


With the high school season a month away, Lutjohann said the tourney win is a nice boost of momentum going into her senior year.


"It’s a good entrance going into the season and gives me some more confidence I needed," she said.


Lane Workman won the boys’ 13-14 division with an 85, while Peyton Goehring took the title in the boys’ 11-12 division with a 47, three better than Ayden Valdivia, and Jase Head won the boys’ 8-under division , winning a two-hole playoff with Callen Baldwin after both shot 38s.


Lauren Cox won the girls’ 11-12 division with a 53, five strokes better than Lauren Borjon and Kinley Frost won the girls’ 10-under division with a 58, three better than Avenley Head.


CITY JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP


BOYS


15-17


75 — Blake Buessing


78 — Turner Depperschmidt


79 — Gabe Konkel, Luke Leonetti


80 — Alex Valdivia


82 — Tyler Duncan, Maddox Hight


84 — Luke Rothfuss, Tyler Higgins


85 — Gavin Wilhelm


86 — Nibi Kulkarni


87 — Landon Bradstreet


89 — Carson Alfonsi


91 — Tyler Peterson


94 — Kaden Tarwater


102 — Lane Prewitt


103 — Tim Biggs


110 — Austin Stahl


13-14


85 — Lane Workman


11-12


47 — Peyton Goehring


50 — Ayden Valdivia


51 — Brecken Garrett


57 — Andrew Byard


58 — Nick Hill


60 — Nate Selm


61 — Hunter Gerhardt


62 — Higgins Hawks


68 — Bennett Wells


72 — Grady Rodgers


77 — Evan Jones


85 — Myles Didde


9-10


49 — Brody Buessing


50 — Cale Anshutz


53 — DJ Ortega, Liam Hoff


8-under


38 — Jase Head*, Callen Baldwin


43 — Camden Swords


44 — Kaden Leonetti


55 — Nikhil Rao, Daxton Garrett


GIRLS


15-17


83 — Madelyn Luttjohann


86 — Kaitlyn Crough


94 — Erica Culberson


96 — Mallory Nelson


97 — Jensen Heideman


98 — Avery Scott, McKenna Merrick


106 — Annika Peterson


115 — Kate Roeder


13-14


47 — Braegan Buessing


55 — Avery Zimmerman


58 — Avery Grunert


61 — Natalie Peterson


63 — Nora Allphin


65 — Colbey Stead


11-12


53 — Lauren Cox


58 — Lauren Borjon


59 — Izzy Glotzbach


63 — Lauren Valdivia


64 — Makenna Stuke


65 — Lacey Middleton


10-under


58 — Kinley Frost


61 — Avenley Head


62 — Addison Fechter


63 — Preslee Goehring


*–won playoff