Lakelyn Peterson, 3, is a young girl who loves the outdoors.

Lakelyn, whose family lives on a farm outside Marion, loves to go crappie fishing with her mom and dad and has gotten good at casting her big girl pole. She recently went on a 13-mile kayaking trip with her family.

She also enjoys hunting for morel mushrooms and finding waterfalls.

When it’s hot outside, she likes sitting in the big front window and watching all the birds come to the bird feeder.

To submit your photo to run in The Topeka Capital-Journal, email it to jrouse@cjonline.com with the subject’s name, city of residence and any background info you want to include. The photo will also be uploaded to The Topeka Capital-Journal Outdoors Facebook page at Facebook.com/TCJOutdoors.