Monday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Hays Larks 10,

Kansas City All-Stars 0

(7 innings, run rule)

Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Kansas City;ab;r;h;bi

Jiminian cf;3;1;1;1;Johnson rf;2;0;0;0

Cavanaugh ss;3;1;2;1;Parker cf;3;0;0;0

Divis dh;3;1;1;1;Quinn 1b;2;0;0;0

;;;;;Simons 1b;0;0;0;0

Pehrson 3b;4;1;1;0;Spoonemore 3b;1;0;0;0

;;;;;Peterson 3b;1;0;0;0

Truslow 1b;4;1;1;1;Martin lf;2;0;0;0

;;;;Disidore lf;0;0;0;0

McGowan 1b;1;1;0;0;Adams dh;2;0;1;0

van Breusgen lf;4;0;1;1;Pasley ss;0;0;0;0

;;;;;Lee ss;1;0;0;0

McGuire c;4;1;2;2;Butash c;1;0;0;0

Aranda 2b;3;2;1;0;Meek c;1;0;0;0

Cooper rf;2;1;2;1;Mitchell 2b;1;0;0;0

Dreiling rf;1;0;0;0;McCurdy 2b;1;0;1;0

TOTALS;32;10;12;7;TOTALS;18;0;2;0

Hays;200;140;3;—10

Kan.City;000;000;0;—0

E — Lee, Peterson. DP — Kansas City. LOB — Hays 14, KC 4. 2B — Cavanaugh, van Breusegen, McGuire. SB — Johnson 2, Spoonemore. CS — McCurdy. Sac. Bunt — Jiminian, Pasley.

Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Divis, W;5;2;0;0;2;9

Buhr;1;0;0;0;1;1

Ruder;1;0;0;0;0;1

Kansas City;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Merithew, L;2;3;2;2;3;3

Nunnenkamp;2;3;1;1;1;1

Johnson;.2;2;4;4;4;1

Berry;1.1;3;1;0;2;1

Smith;1;1;2;2;1;0

WP — Merithew. HBP — Divis (Berry).

Umpires — Home: Wagers; Field: Strobel, Harlow. Time — 2:12.

Austin Lonestar 3,

Houston MVP Prospects 2,

(10 innings)

H.Prospects;ab;r;h;bi;Lonestar;ab;r;h;bi

Robinson cf;3;0;0;0;Dunlap cf;2;0;0;1

Marshall lf;4;1;0;0;Stephenson ss;2;0;0;0

Gonzalez 2b;5;1;2;1;Puls 1b;5;0;1;0

Holdern 3b;5;0;0;0;Overstreet lf;4;0;2;1

Coria dh;4;0;0;0;Taylor c;4;0;0;0

Shepherd c;3;0;0;1;Cornman 3b;4;0;1;0

Villalon 1b;3;0;0;0;Bailey dh;1;0;0;0

Bell rf;4;0;1;0;Jackson dh;2;1;0;0

Copeland ss;2;0;1;0;Salinas rf;0;1;0;0

;;;;;Reyna rf;0;1;0;1

;;;;;Hoyle 2b;3;0;0;0

TOTALS;33;2;4;2;TOTALS;27;3;4;3

H.Prospects;100;000;010;0;—2

Lonestar;001;000;001;1;—3

There were two outs when the winning run scored.

E — Hoyle, Shepherd 2, Stephenson. DP — Houston. LOB — HP 11, AL 10. 2B — Gonzalez, Copeland. 3B — Gonzalez. SB — Stephenson 2, Jackson. CS — Marshall 2. Sac. Bunt — Hoyle, Salinas, Dunlap. Sac. Fly — Gonzalez, Shephard, Dunlap, Reyna.

H.Prospects;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Pilot, L;9.2;4;3;1;6;6

Lonestar;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Fong;1;1;1;0;0;2

Gaspard;5.2;1;0;0;2;5

Bayless;1.1;1;1;1;0;3

Pettinati;.1;1;0;0;1;1

Medrano, W;1.2;0;0;0;0;4

WP — Medrano. HBP — Copeland 2 (Gaspard 2), Bailey (Pilot). IBB — Coria (Pilot), Stephenson (Pilot).

Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Lentz, Schepis. Time — 3:10.

at Hobart Detter Field

Colorado Cyclones 5,

Hattiesburg Black Sox 4

(10 innings)

Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi;C.Cyclones;ab;r;h;bi

Regan 2b;3;0;0;1;Werner cf;5;1;2;0

Jones cf;4;0;0;0;Haze 2b;4;2;1;0

Hall rf;5;1;3;0;Sullivan lf;5;0;3;0

Burchfield 1b;5;1;1;0;Ajamain 1b;3;1;0;1

Lanzarote c;4;1;1;3;Featherston rf;2;0;1;0

Wilkes dh;1;0;1;0;Mattey lf;3;0;0;0

Cofield dh;2;0;0;0;Brautman 3b;1;0;0;2

Ford pr;0;1;0;0;Gifford dh;4;0;2;0

Garner ph;1;0;0;0;Vasquez ss;4;1;0;0

Williams 3b;5;0;1;0;Vialpando c;3;0;1;0

Echols lf;4;0;0;0;Kuhn ph;1;0;0;0

Lawson ss;2;0;0;0;Kissler c;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;36;4;7;4;TOTALS;36;5;10;4

Hattiesburg;300;000;001;0;—4

C.Cyclones;000;010;102;1;—5

E — Sullivan, Vasquez. DP — Hattiesburg, Colorado. LOB — Hat. 11, CC 17. HR — Lanzarote (1). CS — Regan. Sac. Fly — Regan.

Hattiesburg ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Kendrick;5.2;7;1;1;4;6

Wright;2.1;1;1;1;1;2

Brice;.1;0;2;2;4;1

Tedder, L;1;2;1;0;0;2

C.Cyclones ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Kleinsorge;5;6;3;3;1;4

Lombardelli;2;0;0;0;1;1

Kriethe;2;1;1;1;1;1

Akerfelds, W;1;0;0;0;1;1

WP — Brice. HBP — Jones (Kriethe), Cofield (Kriethe), Sullivan (Wright), Gifford (Brice). IBB — Lanzarote (Akerfelds).

Umpires — Plate: Karle; Field: Olson, Vaughn. Time — 3:10.

Denver Cougars 6,

Rose Hill Sluggers 5

Denver;ab;r;h;bi;Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi

Hamilton 2b;5;1;3;2;Hartman 2b;3;1;0;0

McKisson cf;5;0;0;1;Baxley dh;3;1;0;1

Turner dh;4;1;1;1;Gibson rf;4;0;1;2

Boisvert 3b;4;0;0;0;Freeman cf;4;1;3;2

Priest 1b;4;1;1;1;Kocis 1b;3;0;1;0

Mozingo c;4;1;1;0;Thies ss;3;0;0;0

Pracht ss;4;0;1;0;Reetz lf;4;0;1;0

Torrance lf;3;2;2;0;Cadena c;3;1;0;0

Familia rf;3;0;1;0;Johnson ss;3;1;1;0

;;;;;Robinson ph;1;0;0;0

;;;;;James 3b;0;0;0;0

TOTALS;36;6;10;5;TOTALS;31;5;7;5

Denver;102;300;000;—6

Rose Hill;100;020;200;—5

E — Boisvert, Brassil, Johnson. LOB — Den. 5, RH 11. 2B — Hamilton 2, Gibson, Freeman, Kocis, Reetz. HR — Turner (1), Priest (1), Freeman (1). SB — Hamilton. CS — Hamilton, Thies. Sac. Fly — Baxley, Gibson.

Denver;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Brassil;1;0;1;0;2;2

Eggleston, W;4;3;2;2;1;2

Lamatch;1.1;3;2;2;1;0

Gibson, S;2.2;1;0;0;2;3

Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Skillman, L;3.1;5;6;6;0;5

Adler;5;4;0;0;0;5

Bechtel;.2;1;0;0;0;1

WP — Skillman. HBP — Torrance (Skill,am), Thies (Brassil), Reetz (Brassil), Cadena (Eggleston). IBB — Kocis (Gibson).

Umpires — Plate: Olson; Field: Vaughn, Karle. Time — 2:46.

Liberal BeeJays 9,

Houston Express 5

H.Express;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi

Jefferson 2b;3;0;0;0;Trenkle cf;4;1;0;1

Barfield 2b;1;1;1;0;Malone rf;3;3;1;0

DeVaughn lf;3;1;0;0;Brewer c;4;1;1;0

Gonzalez 1b;4;1;2;2;Ward 1b;3;1;3;5

Paulsey 1b;4;0;1;0;Grant dh;4;0;0;0

Deleon ss;4;0;0;0;Delong 3b;5;0;1;0

Cosco rf;4;0;1;0;0;Shepardson ss;1;1;1;0

Rojas c;4;2;2;1;Folds lf;4;1;1;0

Labbie dh;4;0;0;0;White 2b;4;1;0;1

Meister ch;2;0;0;0;

Burrell rf;2;0;0;0;

TOTALS;35;5;7;3;TOTALS;32;9;8;7

H.Express;000;000;041;—5

Liberal;100;031;04x;—9

E — Funk, Jefferson, Cosco, Wilcott, Shepardson. DP — H.Express 2. LOB — HE 4, Lib. 9. 2B — Barfield, Folds. 3B — Malone, Gonzalez. HR — Ward (1). SB — Malone. Sac. Fly — Trenkle.

H.Express;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Wilcott, L;5;4;1;5;7

Mendoza;2;2;2;2;2;2

Vige;1;1;2;2;2;2

Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Funk, W;7;2;0;0;0;14

Helman;.2;4;4;4;1;2

Strambler, S;1.1;1;1;1;0;3

WP — Wilcott, Mendoza, Heiman 3. PB — Rojas. Balk — Wilcott.

Umpires — Vaughn; Field: Karle, Olson. Time — 3:02.

Tuesday’s games

Houston MVP Prospects vs. Kansas City All-Stars 3 p.m.-h

Liberal BeeJays vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 6 p.m.-h

Austin Lonestar vs. Hays Larks 8:30 p.m.-h

Colorado Cyclones vs. Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m.-e

Santa Barbara Foresters vs. Denver Cougars 8:30 p.m.-e

Wednesday’s games

Rose Hill Sluggers vs. Colorado-Cheney loser TBA-h

Hutchinson-Liberal loser vs. Houston MVP-Kansas City winner TBA-h

Hattiesburg Black Sox vs. Santa Barbara-Denver loser TBA-e

Houston Express vs. Austin-Hays loser TBA-e

Thursday’s games

Winner game 14 vs. Winner game 11 TBA-h

Winner game 12 vs. Winner game 13 TBA-h

Winner game 6 vs. Winner game 7 TBA-e

Winner game 9 vs. Winner game 8 TBA-e

Friday’s games

Loser game 16 vs. Loser game 17 TBA-e

Loser game 15 vs. Winner game 18 TBA-e

Saturday’s games

Winner game 15 vs. Winner game 16 TBA-e

Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20 TBA-e

Sunday’s game

Loser game 21 vs. Winner game 22 TBA-e

Aug. 10

Championship game one 6 p.m.-e

Championship game two 8:30 p.m.-e (if necessary)