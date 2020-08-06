86th NBC World Series
Monday’s games
at Eck Stadium
Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)
Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)
at Hobart Detter Field
Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)
Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5
Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5
Tuesday’s games
at Hobart-Detter Field
Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10
Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1
Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)
Wednesday’s games
Consolation second round
Rose Hill Sluggers 9,
Colorado Cyclones 7
Colorado;ab;r;h;bi;Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi
Werner cf;5;1;1;1;Hartman 2b;4;1;1;2
Haze ss;4;1;3;1;Koval lf;6;2;2;2
Sullivan rf;6;1;4;3;Gibson rf;5;2;3;2
Mattey lf;5;0;0;1;Freeman cf;5;0;0;0
Ajamian 1b;5;1;2;0;Kocis 1b;2;1;1;0
Gifford dh;2;0;0;0;Baxley 3b;3;1;2;0
Featherston dh;3;0;1;1;Gates dh;5;1;2;1
Kelly 2b;5;0;3;0;Thies ss;2;0;0;0
Vasquez ss;1;0;0;0;Cadena c;4;1;1;1
Brautman 3b;4;2;2;0;;;;;
Vialpando c;4;1;1;0;;;;;
TOTALS;44;7;17;7;TOTALS;36;9;12;8
Colorado;100;004;110;—7
Rose Hill;510;000;102;—9
There were two outs when the winning run scored.
E — Baxley 2, Haze, Thoren, Brautman. DP — Colorado. LOB — Col. 15, RH 14. 2B — Sullivan, Cadena, Ajamian, Featherston. 3B — Hartman. HR — Koval (1), Sullivan (1), Gibson (1). SB — Haze, Baxley 2, Gates, Kocis, Kelly. Sac. Bunt — Baxley. Sac. Fly — Haze, Hartman.
Colorado;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Potter;.2;5;5;5;1;0
O’Donnell;0;0;0;0;2;0
Mansur;1;2;1;1;1;1
Kriethe;1;0;0;0;2;0
Thoren;2.2;2;0;0;1;3
Akerfelds;.2;0;0;0;0;2
Lombardelli;2;1;1;1;1;2
Mossberg, L;.1;2;2;2;0;1
Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Peters;4.1;6;1;1;1;8
Climer;1;3;4;4;1;1
Peterson;2;6;2;2;0;2
Logan;.2;1;0;0;0;0
Bechtel, W;1;1;0;0;0;0
O’Donnell faced three batters in the first inning.
WP — Mansur, Lobardelli. HBP — Thies (O’Donnell), Mattey (Peters), Vialpando (Cilmer), Thies (Lombardelli).
Umpires — Plate: Harlow; Field: Schepis, Wagers. Time — 3:31.
Hattiesburg Black Sox 9,
Denver Cougars 4
Denver;ab;r;h;bi;Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi
Hamilton ss;5;0;1;0;Regan 2b;4;1;2;2
Torrance lf;5;0;1;0;Jones cf;3;1;0;0
Turner 1b;4;0;1;0;Hall rf;4;1;1;1
Priest 3b;4;1;2;0;Burchfield 1b;5;0;0;0
Pracht dh;5;1;2;0;Lanzarote c;2;2;1;1
Mozingo c;5;0;1;0;Wilkes dh;3;1;1;0
Pennington 1b;4;0;3;2;Williams 3b;4;2;1;0
Familia rf;0;1;0;0;Lawson ss;3;1;2;2
Bro.Boisvert 2b;4;0;1;0;Echols 1f;4;0;0;0
McKisson cf;4;1;3;1;;;;
TOTALS;40;4;15;3;TOTALS;32;9;8;6
Denver;001;101;010;—4
Hattiesburg;300;300;03x;—9
E — Turner, Echols, Hamilton. DP — Denver. LOB — Den. 11, Hat. 7. 2B — Pennington, Williams, Lawson, Turner. HR — Lanzarote (2). SB — Regan 2, Williams, Lawson.
Denver;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Scott, L;3.1;3;5;1;2;0
Ciardullo;3.2;3;3;2;3;4
Bra.Boisvert;.2;2;1;1;2;1
Eggelston;.1;0;0;0;0;0
Hattiesburg;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Sanders, W;7.1;12;4;3;0;9
Tedder, S;1.2;3;0;0;0;1;2
Ciardullo faced two batters in the eighth inning.
WP — Scott, Ciardullo. Balk — Ciardullo. HBP — Lanzarote (Scott), Turner (Sanders).
Umpires — Plate: Vaughn; Field: Wagers, Harlow. Time — 2:35.
Hutchinson Monarchs 12,
Kansas City All-Stars 1
(6 innings)
Hutch.;ab;r;h;bi;Kan.City;ab;r;h;bi
MacKenzie 3b;4;0;0;0;Johnson cf;3;0;1;0
Sigrist;4;0;1;0;Simons 1b;2;0;0;0
White lf;2;2;0;0;Quinn 1b;1;1;1;1
Nedved ss;4;1;2;2;Spoonemore lf;2;0;1;0
Barber 1b;4;2;3;1;Adams dh;2;0;1;0
Stephens c;2;3;1;2;Berry ph;1;0;1;0
Reetz dh;3;2;2;1;Parker lf;1;0;0;0
Sartori cf;4;1;0;1;Peterson 3b;1;0;0;0
Chadwick rf;4;1;3;5;McCurdy 2b;0;0;0;0
;;;;;Brennaman 2b;2;0;0;0
;;;;;Butash c;1;0;0;0
;;;;;Meek c;1;0;0;0
;;;;;Disidore rf;3;0;0;0
;;;;;Lee ss;1;0;0;0
;;;;;Pasley ss;1;0;0;0;0
TOTALS;31;12;12;12;TOTALS;22;1;5;1
Hutchinson;107;103;—12
Kansas City;000;010;—1
E — Parker. LOB — Hut. 8, KC 7. 2B — Barber, Reetz, Spoonemore, Adams. HR — Nedved (1), Stephens (1), Chadwick (1), Quinn (1). SB — Sartori, Chadwick, Johnson.
Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Howell, W;6;5;1;1;2;5
Kansas City;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Martin, L;2;5;4;4;2;1
Nunnenkamp;1;2;4;3;2;0
Smith;2;2;1;1;1;0
Hesseltine;.1;3;3;3;1;1;
Hanna;.2;0;0;0;1;0
WP — Martin 2, Hesseltine. HBP — Spoonemore (Howell).
Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Olson, Dickinson. Time — 1:56.
Houston Express 15,
Austin Lonestar 7
(8 innings)
Austin;ab;r;h;bi;H.Express;ab;r;h;bi
Stephenson ss;4;2;2;1;DeVaughn lf;6;4;5;5
Mays lf;2;1;0;1;Gonzalez cf;3;2;1;2
Puls 1b;4;1;2;1;Cosco rf;4;1;2;3
Overstreet rf;4;1;1;1;Rojas dh;5;2;2;3
Bailey c;2;0;1;0;Paulsey 1b;3;0;1;1
Salinas dh;4;0;2;2;Labbie 1b;2;0;0;0
Dunlap cf;3;0;0;0;P.Deleon ss;4;0;0;0
Jackson 3b;3;1;0;0;Barfield rf;5;1;1;0
Hoyle 2b;4;1;0;0;Sanchez c;4;2;2;0
;;;;;Jefferson 2b;2;3;1;0
TOTALS;30;7;8;6;TOTALS;38;15;15;14
Austin;250;000;00;—7
H.Express;264;000;21;—15
There were two outs when the game ended.
E — Jackson 2, P.Deleon. Jefferson. LOB — Aus. 5, HE 8. 2B — Overstreet, DeVaughn, Gonzalez, Rojas, Sanchez 2. HR — DeVaughn (1), Rojas (2). SB — Stephenson, Mays, Bailey, DeVaughn, Gonzalez, Barfield 2. CS — Puls, Sanchez. Sac. Bunt — . Sac. Fly — Mays, Cosco.
Austin;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Babbitt, L;2;8;10;7;2;4
Bailey;1;2;2;2;0;0
Bayless;3.2;1;1;1;0;8
Medrano .1;2;1;1;0;1
Shields;.2;2;1;1;2;2
H.Express;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
A.Deleon;1.2;7;7;3;3;1
Jones, W;6.1;1;0;0;2;10
WP — Babbitt 2, Bayless, Shields, Deleon. HBP — Gonzalez 2 (Bailey, Medrano), P.Deleon (Babbitt).
Umpires — Plate: Olson; Field: Dickinson, Olson. Time — 2:53.
Thursday’s games
Consolation third round
Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Hattiesburg Black Sox 6 p.m.-h
Rose Hill Sluggers vs. Houston Express 8:30 p.m.-h
Championship quarterfinals
Hays Larks vs. Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m.-e
Santa Barbara Foresters vs. Liberal BeeJays 8:30 p.m.-e
Friday’s games
Consolation fourth round
Hays-Cheney loser vs. Hutchinson-Kansas City winner TBA-e
Santa Barbara-Liberal loser vs. Houston-Austin winner TBA-e
Saturday’s games
Championship semifinals TBA-e
Consolation quarterfinals TBA-e
Sunday’s game
Consolation semifinals 6 p.m.-e
Aug. 10
Championship game one 6 p.m.-e
Championship game two 8:30 p.m.-e (if necessary)