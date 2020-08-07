86th NBC World Series

Monday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)

Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)

at Hobart Detter Field

Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)

Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5

Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5

Tuesday’s games

at Hobart-Detter Field

Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10

Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1

Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)

Wednesday’s games

Consolation second round

at Eck Stadium

Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7

Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4

at Hobart-Detter Field

Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)

Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)

Thursday’s games

Consolation third round

at Hobart-Detter Field

Houston Express 5,

Rose Hill Sluggers 3

Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi

Hartman 2b;4;0;1;0;DeVaughn lf;4;2;2;2

Koval lf;3;1;0;0;Gonzalez cf;4;1;2;0

Gibson rf;4;0;0;0;Cosco rf;4;1;3;2

Freeman cf;4;1;4;2;Rojas c;3;0;1;0

Kocis 1b;4;1;2;1;Paulsey 1b;4;0;0;0

Baxley c;4;0;0;0;P.Deleon 3b;4;0;1;0

Gates dh;3;0;1;0;Barfield 2b;3;0;0;0

Thies 3b;3;0;1;0;Sanchez dh;2;0;0;0

Johnson ss;3;0;0;0;Jones dh;1;0;0;0

;;;;;Jefferson ss;3;1;1;0

TOTALS;32;3;9;3;TOTALS;32;5;10;4

Rose Hill;110;100;000;—3

Houston;001;001;03x;—5

E — Koval, Freeman, Olmstead. LOB — RH 6, Hou. 4. 2B — Freeman, Gates, DeVaughn, Cosco 2, Jefferson. HR — Freeman (2), Koscis (1), DeVaughn (2). SB — Koval, Theis. Sac. Bunt — Thies, Rojas.

Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Olmstead;7;6;2;2;0;5

Brown, L;.1;4;3;2;0;0

James;.2;0;0;0;0;0

Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Calhoun;5;5;3;3;1;4

Vige, W;4;4;0;0;2;4

WP — Olmstead, Brown. PB — Rojas.

Umpires — Plate: Dickinson; Field: Strobel, Vaughn. Time — 2:17.

Hutchinson Monarchs 5,

Hattiesburg Black Sox 4

Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Regan 2b;4;0;0;0;MacKenzie 3b;3;1;0;0

Jones cf;3;1;1;0;Sigrist 2b;3;1;1;2

Hall rf;4;0;1;0;White lf;4;1;1;2

Lanzarote c;4;2;1;2;Nedved ss;3;1;1;0

Burchfield 1b;4;1;2;1;Callahan 1b;4;0;0;0

Williams 3b;4;0;3;1;Barber dh;4;0;1;1

Wilkes dh;3;0;0;0;Stephens c;3;0;0;0

Washington dh;1;0;0;0;Sartori cf;3;0;0;0

Lawson ss;3;0;0;0;Chadwick rf;3;1;1;0

Echols lf;3;0;1;0;;;;;

Cofield ph;1;0;0;0;;;;;

Kendrick pr;0;0;0;0;;;;;

TOTALS;34;4;9;4;TOTALS;30;5;5;5

Hattiesburg;000;001;030;—4

Hutchinson;000;140;00x;—5

E — Williams, Thomkins, MacKenzie. DP — Hutchinson 3. LOB — Hat. 7, Hut. 6. 2B — Jones, Sigrist, Nedved. HR — Lanzarote (3), Burchfield (1), White (1). SB — Williams, MacKenzie, Barber, Chadwick 2. Sac. Bunt — .

Hattiesburg;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hobbs, L;4;5;5;5;4;6

Tomkins;3.1;0;0;0;1;4

Wright;.2;0;0;0;0;1

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Eddy, W;5;4;0;0;3;5

Gifford;3;5;4;4;1;4

Haase;1;0;0;0;0;0

WP — Hobbs.

Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Vaughn, Dickinson. Time — 2:38.

Championship quarterfinals

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2,

Hays Larks 1

Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Cheney;ab;r;h;bi

Jiminian cf;5;0;0;0;Castillo rf;3;0;0;0

Cavanaugh ss;3;0;0;0;Specht 2b;4;0;1;1

Hutchinson 3b;1;0;0;0;Glenn 3b;2;1;0;0

Divis dh;2;0;0;0;Andrews 1b;2;0;0;0

Pehrson 3b;4;1;2;0;Sims dh;3;0;1;1

Truslow 1b;4;0;1;1;Ashby rf;1;0;1;0

McGowan 1b;0;0;0;0;Grady cf;1;0;0;0

van Breusgen lf;3;0;3;0;McGee c;4;0;0;0

Dreiling rf;3;0;0;0;Stewart ss;3;0;1;0

Aranda 2b;3;0;0;0;Scott lf;2;1;1;0

Cooper ph;1;0;1;0;;;;

Freeman c;4;0;1;0;;;;

TOTALS;33;1;8;1;TOTALS;25;2;5;2

Hays;000;100;000;—2

Cheney;000;100;10x;—3

DP — Cheney, Hays. LOB — Hys. 9, Che. 8. 2B — Pehrson, Freeman. SB — Scott. CS — Stewart. Sac. Bunt — Andrews, Castillo, Dreiling.

Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hays;5.1;3;1;1;4;4

Buhr, L;2.2;2;1;1;1;2

Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Arnold;5;5;1;1;1;4

Sells, W;3.1;2;0;0;1;3

Wilson, S;.2;1;0;0;0;1

HBP — Andrews (Hays), Sims (Hays), van Breusegen (Sells).

Umpires — Plate: Wagers; Field: Harlow, Lentz. Time — 2:15.

Santa Barbara Foresters 8,

Liberal BeeJays 0

Santa Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi

M.McLain ss;5;1;1;0;Trenkle cf;4;0;0;0

Jung 2b;3;2;1;1;Malone rf;3;0;0;0

Encarnacion dh;5;1;1;1;Brewer c;3;0;0;0

Boissiere 1b;5;2;3;2;Ward 1b;3;0;0;0

Cardenas c;3;0;1;0;Ehrnhardt dh;3;0;0;0

Holgate rf;3;0;1;2;Delong 3b;3;0;0;0

S.McLain 3b;3;0;0;0;Shepardson ss;2;0;0;0

Cullen cf;5;1;1;1;Bonnett ph;0;0;0;0

Dykstra lf;3;1;1;0;Folds lf;2;0;0;0

;;;;;Schultz ph;1;0;0;0

;;;;;White 2b;2;0;0;0

;;;;;Donovan ph;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;35;8;10;7;TOTALS;27;0;0;0

Santa Bar.;011;001;014;—4

Liberal;000;000;000;—0

E — Lib 2B. LOB — SB 9, Lib. 1. 2B — M.McLain, Boissiere. HR — Cullen (1), Jung (1). SB — Boissiere, S.McLain, Dykstra 2, Jung. CS — Cardenas. Sac. Fly — Holgate.

Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Johnson, W;7;0;0;0;0;10

Pallette;1;0;0;0;0;3

Trest;1;0;0;0;1;1

Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Evans, L;5.2;3;3;2;2;6

Kelly;2.2;4;3;3;1;1

Brown;.2;3;2;2;1;0

WP — Kelly, Brown. HBP — S.McLain 2 (Kelly, Brown), Dykstra (Kelly), Holgate (Kelly).

Umpires — Plate: Schepis; Field: Olson, Lentz. Time — 2:26.

Friday’s games

Consolation fourth round

at Eck Stadium

Liberal BeeJays vs. Houston Express 6 p.m.

Hays Larks vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Championship semifinals

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.

Consolation quarterfinals

Liberal-Houston winner vs. Hays-Hutchinson winner 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

at Eck Stadium

Consolation semifinals TBA

Aug. 10

at Eck Stadium

Championship game one 6 p.m.

Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)