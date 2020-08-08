Saturday

Aug 8, 2020 at 12:39 AM


86th NBC World Series


Monday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)


Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)


Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5


Tuesday’s games


at Hobart-Detter Field


Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10


Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1


Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)


Wednesday’s games


Consolation second round


at Eck Stadium


Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7


Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4


at Hobart-Detter Field


Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)


Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)


Thursday’s games


Consolation third round


at Hobart-Detter Field


Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3


Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4


Championship quarterfinals


at Eck Stadium


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0


Santa Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi


Friday’s games


Consolation fourth round


at Eck Stadium


Houston Express 5,


Liberal BeeJays 4


Liberal;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi


Trenkel cf;4;1;0;0;Gales lf;4;1;1;2


Malone rf;4;1;0;0;Gonzalez cf;4;0;1;1


Brewer c;5;2;2;1;Cosco rf;4;0;0;0


Ward 1b;3;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;0;0;0


Donovan dh;3;0;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;0;1;0


Delong 3b;3;0;1;1;Barfield 2b;3;0;0;0


Shepardson ss;5;0;1;0;Deleon 3b;3;1;1;0


Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;Sanchez dh;2;2;1;0


Ehrhardt lf;2;0;0;0;Jefferson ss;3;1;2;1


White 2b;3;0;2;0;;;;


TOTALS;35;4;8;3;TOTALS;35;5;7;4


Liberal;000;020;002;—4


Houston;003;020;00x;—5


E — Deleon, Malone, White 2. DP — Liberal. LOB — Lib. 13, Hou. 3. 2B — White, DeVaughn, Brewer, Deleon. SB — DeVaughn, Trenkel, Brewer, Jefferson, Gonzalez. Sac. Fly — DeLong.


Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Carver;4;5;5;4;0;3


King;4;2;0;0;0;7


Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Garcia;4.2;4;2;2;2;7


Jones, W;2.1;2;0;0;3;3


Hernandez;0;2;2;2;1;0


Labbie;.1;0;0;0;1;0


Wilcott, S;.2;0;0;0;0;1


Carver faced two batters in the fifth inning. Hernandez faced three batters in the ninth inning.


WP — Garcia, Jones, Hernandez. HBP — Sanchez (Carver), Ward (Garcia).


Umpires — Plate: Hutchinson; Field: Wheeler, Schepis. Time — 2:40.


Hutchinson Monarchs 11,


Hays Larks 2


(7 innings)


Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi


Divis 3b;3;1;2;0;MacKenzie 3b;5;1;2;0


Jiminian cf;2;0;1;1;Sigrist 2b;4;2;1;0


Truslow dh;3;1;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0


Pehrson ss;3;0;0;0;Nedved ss;4;1;2;1


van Breusegen 2b;2;0;0;0;Callahan 1b;3;1;2;0


McGowan 1b;3;0;0;0;Barber dh;2;1;0;0


Dreiling rf;3;0;1;0;Woolverton c;4;2;2;0


McGuire c;2;0;0;0;Sartori cf;3;0;0;0


Corrillo jr. c;1;0;0;0;Chadwick rf;4;3;3;5


Cooper lf;3;1;1;0;;;;;


TOTALS;26;3;6;3;TOTALS;33;11;13;6


Hays;200;000;1;—3


Hutchinson;001;071;2;—11


There were two outs when the game ended.


E — MacKenzie, McGowan. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hys. 6, Hut. 7. 2B — Sigrist, Callahan, Cooper, Woolverton. HR — Truslow (1), Chadwick 2 (2, 3). SB — Nedved, MacKenzie, Chadwick. Sac. Bunt — Jiminian 2.


Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Ruder;4;5;1;1;1;4


Munsch, L;.1;1;4;2;2;1


Curry;.1;1;3;0;1;1


Walsh;1.1;3;1;1;0;1


Riggs;.2;3;2;2;0;0


Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Hamilton, W;5;4;2;2;0;3


Howell;1;0;0;0;2;0


Kengott;1;2;1;1;1;2


WP — Munsch. PB — Carrillo. HBP — Sartori (Ruder).


Umpires — Plate: Anderson; Field: Mazzarisi, Allen. Time — 2:10.


Saturday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Championship semifinals


Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.


Consolation quarterfinals


Houston Express vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 8:30 p.m.


Sunday’s game


at Eck Stadium


Consolation semifinals


Cheney-Santa Barbara loser vs. Houston-Hutchinson winner 6 p.m.


Aug. 10


at Eck Stadium


Championship game one 6 p.m.


Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)