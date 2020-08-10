86th NBC World Series

Aug. 3

at Eck Stadium

Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)

Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)

at Hobart Detter Field

Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)

Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5

Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5

Tuesday’s games

at Hobart-Detter Field

Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10

Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1

Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)

Wednesday’s games

Consolation second round

at Eck Stadium

Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7

Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4

at Hobart-Detter Field

Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)

Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)

Thursday’s games

Consolation third round

at Hobart-Detter Field

Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3

Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4

Championship quarterfinals

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0

Friday’s games

Consolation fourth round

at Eck Stadium

Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4

Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)

Saturday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Championship semifinals

Santa Barbara Foresters 5,

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1

Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi

Castillo rf;3;1;1;0;McLain ss;4;0;0;0

Specht 2b;3;0;0;0;Jung 2b;4;1;1;0

Miller ph;1;0;0;0;Encarnacion dh;4;0;0;0

Glenn 3b;4;0;1;1;Boissiere 1b;4;0;0;0

Andrews dh;3;0;1;0;Cardenas c;2;1;0;0

Sims 1b;3;0;0;0;Holgate rf;3;2;2;0

Bartlett lf;2;0;0;0;McLain 3b;2;1;0;0

McGee c;2;0;0;0;Dykstra lf;3;0;3;3

Russ c;1;0;0;0;Caulfield lf;2;0;0;0

Stewart ss;2;0;0;0;Cullen cf;1;0;0;0

Farmer ss;1;0;0;0;;;;

Grady cf;2;0;1;0;;;;

Ashby ph;1;0;0;0;;;;

TOTALS;28;1;4;1;TOTALS;29;5;6;3

Cheney;000;000;001;—1

Santa Bar.;110;201;00x;—5

E — McGee. LOB — Che. 3, SB 7. 2B — Glenn. CS — Castillo, Grady, McGee. Sac. Bunt — McLain.

Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Bravo, L;3.1;4;4;4;3;1

O’Toole;4.2;2;1;1;3;4

Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Luckham, W;5.2;3;0;0;0;4

Monke;1.1;0;0;0;1;0

Mullen;1;0;0;0;0;1

Pallette;1;1;1;1;1;1

WP — Bravo 3. HBP — Bartlett (Mullen).

Umpires — Plate: Wheeler; Field: Allen, Hutchinson. Time — 2:08.

Consolation quarterfinals

Hutchinson Monarchs 10,

Houston Express 4

Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi

MacKenzie 3b;3;2;0;1;Gales lf;3;1;2;0

Sigrist 2b;4;1;1;1;Gonzalez cf;5;0;1;0

White lf;5;0;3;4;Cosco rf;5;1;1;0

Nedved ss;5;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;1;2;2

Barber dh;4;2;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;1;1;0

Callahan 1b;3;2;1;2;Deleon 3b;4;0;1;0

Stephens c;2;2;0;0;Barfield 2b;5;0;1;2

Sartori cf;3;1;0;0;Sanchez dh;4;0;2;0

Chadwick rf;2;0;0;1;Jefferson ss;4;0;0;0

TOTALS;31;10;7;9;TOTALS;38;4;11;4

Hutchinson;150;002;200;-10

Houston;100;010;101;-4

E — Rojas, Deleon. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hut. 4, Hou. 12. 2B — Gales. 3B — White. HR — Callahan (1), Rojas (3). SB — SB--MacKenzie, Sigrist, White, Barber. CS — Barber. Sac. Fly — Chadwick.

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Stuempfig, W;5;9;2;2;1;6

Farmer;2;0;1;0;2;1

Randall;2;2;1;1;0;2

Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Deleon, L;1.2;4;6;5;4;2

Granson;3.2;0;2;2;4;3

Calhoun;1.2;2;2;2;1;1

Vige;2;1;0;0;0;2;0

WP — Stuempfig, Farmer, Calhoun. PB — Stephens. HBP — Gales 2 (Stuempfig, Farmer).

Umpires — Plate: Mazzerrisi; Field: Wagers, Anderson. Time — 3:00.

Sunday’s game

at Eck Stadium

Consolation semifinals

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10,

Hutchinson Monarchs 3

Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Glenn 3b;3;1;0;0;MacKenzie 3b;3;0;0;1

Castillo rf;5;2;1;0;Sigrist 2b;4;0;1;0

Farmer c;4;2;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0

Sims 1b;3;1;1;1;Nedved ss;3;0;1;0

Andrews 1b;1;1;1;1;Barber dh;2;0;0;0

Miller dh;5;1;1;1;Callahan 1b;3;0;0;0

Ashby rf;3;0;0;1;Woolverton c;4;0;1;0

Bartlett lf;1;1;1;2;Stephens pr;0;0;0;0

Specht 2b;4;1;0;0;Sartori cf;4;2;2;0

Kennard lf;2;0;1;0;Chadwick rf;4;1;2;0

Grady cf;1;0;1;0;;;;

Scott lf;0;0;0;0;;;;

Stewart ss;3;0;1;1;;;;

TOTALS;35;10;9;9;TOTALS;31;3;8;1

Cheney;000;500;023;—10

Hutchinson;002;000;100;—3

E — MacKenzie. DP — Cheney. LOB — Che. 4, Hut. 6. 2B — Farmer, Miller, White. 3B — . HR — Bartlett (1). SB — Glenn, Grady 2. CS — MacKenzie. Sac. Bunt — Stewart.

Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Reynolds, W;6;4;2;2;4;7

Bravo, S;3;4;1;1;0;2

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Sharp, L;4;4;5;3;2;0

Howell;4;2;2;2;2;3

Gifford;1;3;3;3;1;1

WP — Reynolds, Sharp. HBP — Barber (Reynolds).

Umpires — Plate: Allen; First: Anderson; Second: Wheeler; Third: Mazzerrisi. Time — 2:24.

Monday’s Game

at Eck Stadium

Championships

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.

Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)