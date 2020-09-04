LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

SALINA SOUTH BOYS 1, VALLEY CENTER 0: At Valley Center, Brandon Oaks scored an early goal and Salina South made it hold up Thursday night for a hard-fought shutout victory.

Oaks' goal came in the fourth minute on a free kick from 35 yards out. South, which improved to 2-0, had just six shots on goal to seven for Valley Center (0-1), but Cougar goalkeeper Gabe Nunez made all seven saves for the clean sheet.

South will be back in action next week at Valley Center to face Wichita Classical at 4 p.m. in the first round of the Maize South Tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

SE SALINE BOYS DOMINATE: At Abilene, Southeast of Saline's boys boasted the top three finishers and seven of the top eight on the way to the teach championship in the Abilene Invitational.

Dylan Sprecker finished first, covering the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 47.70 seconds, followed by teammates Dominic Jackson in 17:10.20 and Luke Gleason in 17:25.90. Damion Jackson was fifth (18:20.50), Spencer Smith sixth (18:28.60), Andrew Hanson seventh (18:58.30) and Joel Kejr eighth (19:04.80).

The Trojans finished with 17 points to 74 for runner-up Goessel. Sacred Heart was sixth with 139.

Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saline both finished with 35 points in the girls race, with Sacred Heart claiming the team title on the strength of its sixth runner. The Knights were led by second-place finisher Maddie Ehrlich with a time of 23:22.60. Three-time Class 4A state champion Taylor Briggs took the individual gold in dominating fashion with an 18:28.70 clocking.

The other top-10 finishers for Sacred Heart was freshman Emma Roberts in 24:20.90, while Lauryn Mikkelson took 11th (25:40.20), Eva Matteucci 12th (25:41.90), Isabelle Greenemeyer 13th (26:42.90) and Evy Mendez 14th (26:49.40).

Southeast was led by junior Joni Schroeder in fourth place (24:15.50), Mallorie Pearson in sixth (24:46.40), Sadie Franklin in seventh (24:47.00) and Makenna Roths in 10th (25:08.10).