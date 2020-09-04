MINNEAPOLIS — The Hesston High School volleyball team claimed a pair of non-league wins Thursday in a triangular in Minneapolis.

Hesston downed Hutchinson Trinity 25-14, 20-25, 25-11; and Minneapolis 25-14, 25-9.

"This was a good battle tonight between three young teams that have a lot of potential to be very different teams at the end of the season," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. All three teams made significant improvements and adjustments throughout the night. We were able to come out with good energy throughout and served well again, with 19 aces for the evening. Our defense was also much improved, as we are starting to get more comfortable with our responsibilities and are adjusting better to different situations. It was a good night as we made significant progress overall, and hopefully this can give us the confidence we need to compete with two very strong teams next Tuesday."

Hesston is 3-2 and hosts Cheney and Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hesston stats

vs. Hutchinson Trinity

Kills — Sophia Becker 11, Alex Martin 7, Addi Copeland 7, Harley Ferralez 4, Katie Kueker 2, Brooklyn Diederich 2, Caryn Yoder 2, Anna Humphreys 1.

Assists — Ferralez 28, Martin 4, Humphreys 1.

Aces — Becker 4, Martin 1, Yoder 1, Kueker 1, Brynn Johnston 1.

Blocks — Copeland 1, Martin 1, Becker 1, Kueker 1.

Digs — Martin 16, Yoder 11, Humphreys 10, Ferralez 9, Becker 4, Kueker 3, Diederich 1, Copeland 1.

vs. Minneapolis

Kills — Ferralez 7, Becker 4, Kueker 3, Copeland 3, Martin 2, Yoder 1, Humphreys 1.

Assists — Ferralez 9, Humphreys 5, Yoder 2, Martin 2, Copeland 1, Diederich 1, Becker 1.

Aces — Kueker 4, Johnston 2, Humphreys 2, Martin 1, Yoder 1, Becker 1.

Blocks — Ferralez 1, Copeland 1.

Digs — Yoder 9, Martin 5, Ferralez 4, Faith Elliott 4, Humphreys 3, Becker 2, Copeland 1, Johnston 1, Kueker 1.

JV — Hesston def. Hutchinson Trinity 25-8, 25-11; Hesston def. Minneapolis 25-15, 25-10.