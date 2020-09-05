Saturday

Sep 5, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Friday’s results


AREA GAMES


Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18


Bennington 34, Wakefield 30


Canton-Galva 54, Goessel 0


Chapman 34, Sabetha 29


Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 6


Clay Center 57, Abilene 0


Clifton-Clyde 62, Onaga 18


Colby 35, Hugoton 6


Concordia 14, Wamego 7


Dighton 38, Sharon Springs 18


Ellis 32, Russell 0


Ell-Saline 28, Marion 0


Goodland 42, Liberal 32


Halstead 46, Smoky Valley 0


Hanover 46, Pike Valley 0


Herington 56, Centre 10


Hill City 45, Osborne 26


Hillsboro 40, Nickerson 14


Kinsley 42, Sacred Heart 6


Leoti 54, Hoxie 20


Lincoln 50, Tescott 0


Logan-Palco 32, Lakeside 28


McPherson 45, Salina South 25


Natoma vs. Western Plains-Healy at Ransom, ccd.


Northern Valley 67, Tribune 18


Norton 16, Smith Center 14


Oakley 25, TMP-Marian 13


Plainville 14, Phillipsburg 13


Quinter 34, Atwood 32


Republic County 30, Beloit 14


Rock Hills 52, Wichita Homeschool Warriors 6


St. Francis 48, Oberlin 0


Solomon 46, Rural Vista 12


Southeast of Saline 32, Minneapolis 16


Sylvan-Lucas 38, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 31


Thunder Ridge 20, Stockton 14


Trego 66, Chase 14


Triplains-Brewster 72, Otis-Bison 24


Victoria 42, LaCrosse 14


Washington County 44, Frankfort 36


Wichita Campus 37, Salina Central 32


Wilson 54, Southern Cloud 6


Thursday’s results


Girard 20, Pittsburg Colgan 12


Hays 19, Goddard Eisenhower 10


Stafford 50, Fairfield 0