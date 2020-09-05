EMPORIA — After months wondering if they would play at all this season, the Hayden Wildcats weren’t letting anything stop them in their opening game at Emporia.

Not social distancing on the sidelines. Not masks on the fans in the stands. Not even a broken-down bus that stranded about 15 players on the turnpike less than an hour and a half before kickoff.

And certainly not the Emporia Spartans. The Wildcats, ranked third in Class 3A, ran away to a 47-7 season-opening win, thanks to about as dominant a first quarter as they could play.

"I’m super excited the kids got to get out and showcase some of their talent," said Hayden coach Bill Arnold. "I thought we came out of the gate strong. You’ve got to feel pretty good about it."

Senior Desmond Purnell got the rout started when he picked off the Spartans’ first pass attempt of the game and ran it back 38 yards for a score.

The Wildcats scored three more times in the first quarter, including a long run from scrimmage by Purnell, and rolled to a 28-0 advantage. In the second period, Purnell added a third touchdown, this time on a 53-yard pass reception from quarterback Johnny Holloway.

"It felt great to be back out there with my team and make more memories," Purnell said. "We all need this so much, so it’s just great to be out here. I can’t do anything without my offensive line. I trust these guys and think we can go a long ways."

Senior fullback Will DeVader added touchdowns on two short runs in the first quarter to contribute to the 34-0 halftime lead.

While the Hayden offense was effective, its defense was downright stifling. Emporia fumbled seven times, losing five. The Spartans also completed just one pass, and threw two interceptions.

"I thought they played aggressive, and that’s the way we’ve got to play," Arnold said. "I’m not sure that we’ve got world class speed out there, but we’ve got kids that can fly around and come in with an attitude to shut you down."

The one-two punch of Purnell and DeVader combined for 256 yards from scrimmage and all seven of Hayden’s touchdowns.

DeVader came back after intermission with a 40-yard scamper, and Purnell caught another pass that he took to the house, this time for 51 yards, to cap the Wildcats’ scoring.

Highlighting the Spartans’ effort was senior Camo Kirmer, who bolted for 122 yards on 12 carries.

Arnold said he was happy for the players that, after months of waiting out the pandemic, the Wildcats were able to take the field. He felt the team handled the uncertainty about as well as could be expected.

"We told the kids that you just have to go out and get better. You owe that to yourself and to your teammates," Arnold said. "Human nature tells you you’re going to have doubts in the back of your mind, ‘Is it really worth it?’ Football’s a tough sport. It’s hard work. So I think you could sense a little bit of hesitation at times. Tonight was a good start."

HAYDEN 47, EMPORIA 7

Hayden (1-0);28;6;13;0;—;47

Emporia (0-1);0;0;0;7;—;7

Hayden — Purnell 38 yard interception return (kick failed)

Hayden — DeVader 6 yard run (Pivarnik pass from Holloway)

Hayden — Purnell 26 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden — DeVader 1 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden — Purnell 53 yard pass from Holloway (kick failed)

Hayden — DeVader 40 yard run (run failed)

Hayden — Purnell 51 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Emporia — Trujillo 1 yard run (Obermeyer kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING­ — Hayden: DeVader 8-74, Purnell 6-78, Rainer 2-16, Moore 3-31, Foster 2-3, Becker 2-(minus)2, Arnold 1-(minus)1; Emporia: Trujillo 9-7, Kirmer 12-122, Milleson 13-(minus)10, Lee 5-15, F. Jackson 4-(minus)1, A. Jackson 2-7.

PASSING — Hayden: Holloway 4-6-1 127 yards; Emporia: Milleson 0-8-2 0 yards, F. Jackson 1-4-0 13 yards.

RECEIVING — Hayden: Specht 2-23, Purnell 2-104; Emporia: Kirmer 1-13.

PUNTING — Hayden: none. Emporia: F. Jackson 4-34.0.