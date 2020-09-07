Monday

Sep 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM


SUPER 10


Team ... record


1. Mill Valley (2) ... 1-0


2. Miege (3) ... 0-0


3. Wichita Northwest (4)... 0-0


4. Aquinas (5) ... 0-0


5. Lawrence (6) ... 1-0


6. Derby (1) ... 0-1


7. Manhattan (8) ... 1-0


8. Carroll (10) ... 1-0


9. Blue Valley (7) ... 0-0


10. Olathe West (9) ... 0-0


CLASS 6A


Team ... record


1. Lawrence (2) ... 1-0


2. Derby (1) ... 0-1


3. Manhattan (4) ... 1-0


4. Blue Valley (3) ... 0-0


5. Olathe West (5) ... 0-0


Others — Blue Valley North 0-0, Gardner-Edgerton 0-0, Junction City 0-1, Olathe North 0-0, SM Northwest 0-0, Topeka High 0-0.


CLASS 5A


Team ... record


1. Mill Valley (1) ... 1-0


2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 0-0


3. Aquinas (3) ... 0-0


4. Carroll (4) ... 1-0


5. DeSoto (5) ... 1-0


Others — Goddard 1-0, Hays 1-0, Kapaun 1-0, Maize 1-0, Maize South 1-0, Pittsburg 1-0, Seaman 1-0, Wichita Heights 0-0.


CLASS 4A


Team ... record


1. Miege (1) ... 0-0


2. Tonganoxie (2) ... 1-0


3. McPherson (3) ... 1-0


4. Paola (4) ... 1-0


5. Andover Central (5) ... 1-0


Others — Arkansas City 1-0, Buhler 0-1, Eudora 1-0, KC Piper 1-0, Louisburg 1-0, St. James Academy 0-0.


CLASS 3A


Team ... record


1. Andale (1) ... 1-0


2. Perry-Lecompton (2) ... 1-0


3. Hayden (3) ... 1-0


4. Southeast-Saline (5) ... 1-0


5. Halstead (NR) ... 1-0


Others — Cheney 1-0, Clearwater 1-0, Colby 1-0, Columbus 1-0, Frontenac 0-1, Galena 1-0, Goodland 1-0, Hesston 1-0, Holton 1-0, Riley County 9-3, Scott City 1-0, Wichita Collegiate 1-0.


CLASS 2A


Team ... record


1. Rossville (2) ... 1-0


2. Garden Plain (3) ... 1-0


3. Silver Lake (3) ... 0-0


4. Hoisington (4) ... 1-0


5. Nemaha Central (1) ... 0-1


Others — Belle Plaine 1-0, Ellis 1-0, Eureka 1-0, Hillsboro 1-0, Humboldt 1-0, Lakin 1-0, Maur Hill 1-0, Norton 1-0.


CLASS 1A


Team ... record


1. Olpe (4) ... 1-0


2. Smith Center (2) ... 0-1


3. Centralia (1) ... 0-1


4. Sedgwick (5) ... 1-0


5. Conway Springs (3) ... 0-1


Others — Jackson Heights 0-0, Jefferson North 1-0, Lyndon 1-0, Oakley 1-0, Plainville 1-0, Valley Heights 1-0.


EIGHT-MAN I


Team ... record


1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 1-0


2. Madison (2) ... 1-0


3. Little River (3) ... 1-0


4. Leoti (4) ... 1-0


5. Clifton-Clyde (5) ... 1-0


Others — Argonia-Attica 1-0, Bennington 1-0, Hill City 1-0, Hodgeman County 1-0, Meade 1-0, Ness City 1-0, Pratt-Skyline 1-0, Sedan 1-0, Spearville 1-0, Washington County 1-0.


EIGHT-MAN II


Team ... record


1. St. Francis (1) ... 1-0


2. Hanover (2) ... 1-0


3. Lebo (3) ... 1-0


4. Axtell (4) ... 1-0


5. Victoria (NR) ... 1-0


Others — Caldwell 1-0, Hutch Central Christian 1-0, Rock Hills 1-0, Sylvan-Lucas 1-0, Thunder Ridge 1-0, Triplains-Brewster 1-0, Waverly 1-0.