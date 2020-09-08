Ottawa University fall sports is off to a good start. Two OU athletes were recognized for their individual achievements this past weekend.

OU senior volleyball player Ayona Tharps and men’s cross county runner Josh Weghorst were selected for KCAC honors.

Tharps, outside hitter, was named KCAC Attacker of the Week. Weghorst was named the KCAC Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Tharps finished this weekend with 28 kills, nine digs and four blocks, helping the Braves to a 1-1 record at the Hampton Inn Classic. She averaged 4.6 kills per set and 14 kills per match. Tharps became the ninth OU women’s volleyball player to tally 1,000 kills in a Brave uniform.

Ottawa (1-1) returns to action 7 p.m. Thursday in Wilson Field House against MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Weghorst won the McPherson College Carol Swenson Invite, his first collegiate victory. Weghorst finished the 5K race in a time of 16:18, which improves on his time of 16:34 that he ran in 2019 at the ZK Maple Leaf Invitational. The meet included seven of the 11 KCAC schools.

The Braves will be back in action Friday at the Coyote Invitational in Salina, Kansas. The Coyote Invitational will be ran at Great Life Salina.