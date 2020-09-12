LINDSBORG — Haven and Smoky Valley play each other every year as part of their Central Kansas League schedules, and it’s a rivalry that has been dominated by the Vikings in recent years.

But this year, for the first time since 2012, the Wildcats emerged victorious.

Haven put an end to a seven-game losing streak to Smoky Valley with a dominant 30-0 win Friday night in Lindsborg. The Wildcats took control from the get-go, scoring all 30 points in the first half and coasting the rest of the way.

Haven is now 1-1 on the season and has hopes of improving off last year’s 4-5 record. While coach Drew Thalmann would like to see his offense put more points on the board in the second half, Friday night was an encouraging sign for Haven.

"We didn’t finish the second half off the way we wanted to, but we’re heading in the right direction," Thalmann said.

Haven scored three of its four touchdowns on the ground.

Nathan Schmidt - who rushed for a game-high 118 yards - opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.

Quarterback Darby Roper - who finished right behind Schmidt with 114 rushing yards - added a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter and another with 1:04 left in the first half.

Roper also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Galloway early in the second quarter.

"We have an offensive line that we’ve been expected to do well for a while, and tonight they were finally able to do it," Thalmann said. "We had to do some work with that group this week and we didn’t have great practices because of the weather, but I thought they did a great job.

"[Schmidt] ran the ball extremely hard, and Darby’s athleticism bails us out sometimes."

Smoky Valley, now 0-2, had no scoring chances in the first half, but did play much better in the second half.

Smoky Valley nearly avoided the shutout late in the fourth quarter and drove inside the Haven 10, but Haven’s Karter Cooprider scooped up a fumble and returned it about 40 yards to officially put the game away.

The Viking defense also pitched a shutout in the second half.

"We’ll have to watch some film and see if we got any better tonight and where we’re at," Smoky Valley coach Tim Lambert said. "We have some young kids, but we’ve also got some kids who have played a lot of Friday-night football.

"We’ll have to watch some film and see how things look."

Lambert was not surprised to see an improved Haven team, but was optimistic his team would be able to compete.

"They’ve got some speed, and they’re bigger than we are; they’re a pretty good team," Lambert said. "We were hopeful we’d be able to match up better on the offensive and defensive lines more than we did, but we weren’t able to do that."

For the first time this season, Haven is at home next Friday against Larned. Smoky Valley, meanwhile, hits the road for the first time this season at Hillsboro.