For the second straight week, the Newton High School football team took a state finalist down to the wire, falling to Derby 43-31 Friday at Fischer Field.

Newton got within five points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t stop the Panther running game.

"We’ve played a state runner-up and state champ two weeks in a row and played them all the way to the end of the game," Newton coach Chris Jaax said. "We’ve obviously made some progress, but we have to quit making mistakes. I’ll give it to their players. We had them fourth down three times and they scrambled and broke a bunch of tackles. They were consistent. They blocked well. Our kids fought hard. They’re a tough team. They’ve played for the state championship the last seven years in a row."

Derby was led by sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, who had 31 carries for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Lem Wash had 22 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Newton was led by Ben Schmidt, who hit 11 of 27 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Kenyon Forest had 15 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Maxwell had six catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Newton’s defense stopped Derby on downs on the Panthers’ first possession. On Derby’s second possession, a 15-yard Wash run on fourth-and-long set up a 13-yard Edwards touchdown run.

Newton came back with a 75-yard interception return for Jonah Remsberg to tie the game as time expired at the end of the first quarter.

A long Derby drive ended on a fumble on the Railer 5, but an illegal grounding call on Newton in the end zone resulted in a Panther safety. Derby scored on the ensuing drive on a two-yard Wash run set up by a 21-yard Wash run on fourth down.

Newton posted its first first down of the game late in the second quarter on a 22-yard pass from Ben Schmidt to Jake Schmidt. On the next play, Ben Schmidt hit Maxwell for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Derby needed just four plays and 79 seconds to score in the third quarter as Edwards went 39 yards for a touchdown. After a Railer punt, Edwards scored from 51 yards out.

Newton replied with a 53-yard touchdown run for Forest, which put the Railers in positive yards rushing.

A long Newton drive led to a 24-yard Collin Hershberger field goal with 9:28 to play. A short kickoff and 28-yard Derby return allowed the Panthers to get the ball to the Railer 18, where Wash scored on an 18-yard run on fourth-and-11. The extra-point kick was wide right.

Newton replied in one play, a 75-yard pass from Ben Schmidt to Xzavion Martin. Hershberger hit the PAT kick to get Newton within five.

Derby replied with a 56-yard drive that ended on an eight-yard Wash run. Newton gave up the ball on downs on its own 13 with 2:16 to play. Derby got to the Railer 2 before time expired.

Derby is 1-1, 1-0 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play. Newton falls to 0-2, 0-1 in league play. Newton goes on the road for the first time this season to face Maize. The Eagles are 2-0 overall, 1-0 in league, after a 41-14 win over Campus.

"They’re pretty good too," Jaax said. "We just have to get better. It’s really not about Maize. It’s about us getting better every week."