TV-RADIO (reverse header)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.—Tuscan Grand Prix, ESPN2, cable 33
Noon—Honda Indy 200, NBC, cable 3
BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34
1:10 p.m.—Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, TBS, cable 29
7:08 p.m.—Houston at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN, cable 32
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.—WNBA, Dallas vs. New York, CBSSN, cable 260
Noon—L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, ESPN, cable 32
2 p.m.—WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Seattle, ABC, cable 10
CYCLING
6 a.m.—Tour de France, CNBC, cable 53
FOOTBALL
Noon—Miami at New England, CBS, cable 12
Noon—Green Bay at Minnesota, FOX, cable 4
3:25 p.m.—Tampa Bay at New Orleans, FOX, cable 4
7:20 p.m.—Dallas at L.A. Rams, NBC, cable 3
GOLF
7:30 a.m.—Portugal Masters, TGC, cable 79
1 p.m.—ANA Inspiration, TGC, cable 79
5 p.m.—Safeway Open, TGC, cable 79
8:30 p.m.—Sanford International, TGC, cable 79
HOCKEY
2 p.m.—Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, NBC, cable 3
RODEO
5 p.m.—Ariat Invitational, CBSSN, cable 260
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.—Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN, cable 78
10:30 a.m.—Women, Arsenal at West Ham United, NBCSN, cable 78
7:30 p.m.—Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34
9 p.m.—Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1, cable 60
SOFTBALL
Noon—Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, ESPN2, cable 33
3 p.m.—Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, ESPN2, cable 33
TENNIS
3 p.m.—U.S. Open, ESPN, cable 32
RADIO
BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, KSAL, 1150-AM
LOCAL SCHEDULE (reverse header)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY (reverse header)
STATE COLLEGE
KANSAS WESLEYAN INVITATIONAL
At GreatLife G.C.
MEN
Team scores
Saint Mary 17, Tabor 65, Bethel 80, Kansas Wesleyan 94, Bethany 132, McPherson 132.
Top 10 individuals
1. Skinner, SM, 24:35.52. 2. Bowen, SM, 24:52.16. 3. Weghorst, Ottawa, 25:01.86. 4. Erwin, SM, 25:26.38. 5. Whitworth, unattached, 25:43.21. 6. Soliz, SM, 25:58.75. 7. Kearney, BL, 26:58.68. 8. Bartel, BL, 27:02.91. 9. O’Dwyer, SM, 27:04.97. 10. Lovell, KW, 27:06.94.
Bethany individuals
28. Crotinger, 29:27.46. 29. Parga, 29:30.89. 33. Conklin, 29:49.88. 34. Dandu, 29:55.44. 42. Yoder, 30:42.77. 44. Crissup, 31:05.95. 49. Myers, 31:20.59. 52. Stewart, 31:53.27. 59. Davis, 37:20.50.
Other Kansas Wesleyan individuals
22. Hess, 28:41.39. 23. York, 28:48.81. 25. Calvin, 29:18.23. 36. Stramel, 30:15.05. 41. Merrill, 30:42.60. 48. Vongphakdy, 31:19.85. 55. Thornton, 34:50.25.
WOMEN
Team scores
Saint Mary 17, Kansas Wesleyan 74, Tabor 78, York, Neb. 98, Bethel 143, Sterling 174, McPherson 187, Bethany 193, Peru State, Neb. 207.
Top 10 individuals
1. Armendariz, SM, 19:14.09. 2. Koonce, SM, 19:15.60. 3. Walter-Sherretts, SM, 19:19.09. 4. Ortiz, SM, 19:22.75. 5. Martinez, KW, 19:35.71. 6. Geesaman, YK, 19:42.45. 7. Ri.Hiebert, SM, 19:44.39. 8. Re.Heibert, SM, 19:56.04. 9. Senior, TB, 20:08.83. 10. Gallet, SM, 20:32.81.
Bethany individuals
18. Boden, 21:33.18. 43. Auld, 23:34.73. 51. Nickelson, 14:26.19. 56. Thull, 26:23.35. 57. Flores, 26:25.32.
Other Kansas Wesleyan individuals
11. Deines, 20:38.62. 14. Tripp, 21:15.43. 16. Gaona, 21:27.30. 31. Sheaffer, 22:40.45. 35. Rhodes, 22:59.68.
LOCAL FOOTBALL (reverse header)
NFL SUMMARY
Thursday’s game
CHIEFS 34, TEXANS 20
;Hou;KC
First downs;21;28
Total Net Yards;360;369
Rushes-yards;22-118;34-166
Passing yards;253;211
Punt Returns;1-19;0-0
Kickoff Returns;3-66;2-48
Interceptions Ret;0-0;1-39
Comp-Att-Int;20-32-1;24-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-11;1-8
Punts-avg;3-41;3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-37;1-5
Time of Possession;25:13;34:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Da.Johnson 11-77, Watson 6-27, Du.Johnson 5-14. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 25-138, Williams 7-23, Watkins 1-3, Sherman 1-2.
PASSING—Houston, Watson 20-32-1-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-32-0-211.
RECEIVING—Houston, Fuller 8-112, Da.Johnson 3-32, Akins 2-39, Cobb 2-23, Cooks 2-20, Fells 2-19, Carter 1-8. Kansas City, Watkins 7-82, Kelce 6-50, Hill 5-46, Robinson 3-20, Williams 2-7, Hardman 1-6.
SCORING SUMMARY
Houston;7;0;0;13;—;20
Kansas City;0;17;7;10;—;34
First quarter
Hou—Da.Johnson 19 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:54.
Second quarter
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.
KC_S.Watkins 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:26.
KC—FG Butker 29, 0:00.
Third quarter
KC—Edwards-Helaire 27 run (Butker kick), 10:53.
Fourth quarter
KC—Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:25.
Hou—Akins 19 pass from Watson (pass failed), 7:15.
Hou—Watson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:38.
KC—FG Butker 19, 0:30.
A—15,895 (76,416).
LOCAL GOLF (reverse header)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
WAMEGO INVITATIONAL
At Wamego C.C., par 70
Team scores
Wamego 199, Topeka 202, Concordia 212, Ottawa 221, Tonganoxie 223, KC Piper 237, Council Grove 239, Clay Center 243, Rossville 263, St. Marys 263.
Top 10 individuals
1. Donovan, Con, 42. 2. McKee, Wam, 44. 3. York, Tong, 49. 4. (tie) Hoobler, Wam & Wallace, CC, 50. 6. Pierson, Wam, 51. 7. (tie) Vasquez, Ott & Davis, Ross, 52. 9. (tie) Lewis, Con. Aho, Ott. Rhodes, KCP & Sanner, Wam, 54.
LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)
BIG 12 WOMEN
Friday’s game
KANSAS 1, TEXAS 0
Kansas;0;1;—;1
Texas;0;0;—;0
Second half—K: Holland (unassisted), 81st minute.
Shots—K 9, T 12. Saves—K 7, T 3. Goalkeepers—K: Peters. T: Madden.
LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)
STATE COLLEGE
AT McPHERSON
McPherson def. Mayville State, N.D., 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 24-26, 16-14. Sterling def. Central Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20. Mayville State, N.D. def. Bethany, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21
AT PARKVILLE, MO.
Park, Mo. def. Ottawa, 25-12, 25-18, 27-25. Ottawa def. Clarke, Iowa, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
HIGH SCHOOL
AT NICKERSON
Smoky Valley def. Hays, 25-19, 25-12. Smoky Valley def. Nickerson, 25-15, 25-22
AT BELOIT
TMP-Marian def. Beloit, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14