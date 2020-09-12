Wellington’s Jack Wright made a 25-yard field goal with six seconds remaining on Friday night. Unfortunately, it was the only scoring the Crusaders had in their 56-3 loss to Wichita Collegiate.

That six seconds saved Wellington from a shutout.

Wellington drops to 0-2 on the season.

Collegiate scored on their opening drive, immediately putting the Crusader’s behind the 8-ball early in the game. Wellington would punt on their first possession, which would set the tone for the rest of the game.

Collegiate led 14-0 after one and built a 35-0 lead at the break.

Wellington totaled 57 yards of total offense, with 41 of that coming from senior Trace Rusk. He finished with 41 yards on 15 carries.

Collegiate would toss in a 56-yard touchdown with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, pushing the deficit to 49-0 in favor of the Spartans.

Wellington now has lost nine of their 10 games against Collegiate, with the 2018’s 34-6 victory being the only victory in the series.

The schedule does not get any easier for Wellington as they now travel to defending Class 3A Andale on Friday, Sept. 18 for a 7 p.m. kick off. Andale has won 15 consecutive games and 29 consecutive regular season games, dating back to 2016.

Wellington has lost six consecutive games to the Indians, dating back to 2011.

Wellington – 0;0;0;3 – 3

Collegiate – 14;21;21;0 – 56

ATT-Rush: WHS 19-26; WCS 41-337

Pass Yds: WHS 31; WCS 98

A-C-I: WHS 4-15-1; WCS 8-10-0

TO F-I: WHS 1-1; WCS 0-0

3rd ATT-CONV: WHS 2-10; WCS 9-12

4th ATT-CONV: WHS 0-0; WCS 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: WHS: Rrusk 15-41, Wright 2-(-15); WCS: Chugg 10-156; W. Fair 15-110; Walsh 8-39; Phelps 6-26, Eichenauer 1-(-1), Chappell 1-5. Total: 41-337.

Passing Well. Berk Wright – 4-15-28, 1 int. Coll. W. Fair – 8-10-98, 0 int.

Receiving – Well. Henry 2-7, Cullins 1-8, Tate 1-16; WCS. Bunting 2-34; M. Fair 1-17; R. Walsh 3-16; Chugg 1-9; Mitchell 1-22.