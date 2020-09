The Hays High boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, edging the Wichita Homeschool Warriors 2-1 at HHS Field.

Brantlee Staab had Hays High’s first goal off a rebounded shot.

Diego Muller scored the second goal off an assist from Blake Steiben.

The Indians will play host to Great Bend at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.