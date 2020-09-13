SOCCER

MAIZE SOUTH BOYS 9, SALINA SOUTH 2: At Maize, host Maize South scored five first-half goals Saturday and handed Salina South its first loss of the season in the finals of the Maize South Tournament.

Five different players scored for Maize South on the way to its halftime lead, while Landon Eskridge and Adam Dwyer each got their second to start the second half. Salina South (4-1) trailed 8-0 before Jorge Navarro scored twice in the last 10 minutes. Maize South outshot the Cougars, 20-6.

TENNIS

PERRIN WINS SINGLES, KNIGHTS TAKE SECOND: At Hesston, Sacred Heart's Lily Perrin handily won the singles title, while Isabella Matteucci and Katie Weiss took second in doubles Saturday in leading the Knights to a second-place team finish at the Hesston Invitational.

Perrin did not drop a game in her three matches, shutting out Emma Mantovani of team champion Wichita Collegiate, 8-0, in the singles final. Matteucci and Weiss lost 8-5 in the doubles final to Collegiate's Lily Conrad and Ella Graham.

Collegiate won the team championship with 90 points, followed by Sacred Heart with 70.