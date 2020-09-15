Bethel golfers

eighth at tourney

SALINA — The Bethel College golf team is eighth out of nine teams after the first two rounds of play at the Carmichael Cup at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Bethany B team leads the tournament at 568, followed by Sterling and Bethany A each at 579, Kansas Wesleyan B at 599, Bethany C at 611, Tabor at 619, Kansas Wesleyan C at 652, Bethel at 655 and Sterling B at 676.

Zach Willard of Bethany leads the field with a four-under par 136, one stroke ahead of teammate Ben Harvey. Bethany golfers Larus Long and Connor Larkin are tied for third at 139.

Bethel was led by Chase Anderson, who is tied for 24th at 153. Trae Gehring is tied for 33rd at 163, followed by Nathan Gutierrez tied for 35th at 164, Kyle Belvin in 42nd at 167 and Joe Knoll in 46th at 192.

The final round is set for today.

Bethel earns

NAIA award

WICHITA — Bethel College was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Champions of Character Gold Award winner for the 2019-20 school year.

According to the release, "Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year."

Other Gold award winners in the conference include Avila, Friends, Kansas Wesleyan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Tabor, Saint Mary and York.

Bethany and McPherson were named Silver Award winners. Ottawa and Sterling were named Bronze Award winners.

The KCAC was designated as a Five-Star Conference.

To earn that distinction, the conference must have "Established Champions of Character Conference Committee.

"(The) Conference has a conduct in competition oversight committee composed of a minimum of three members.

"At leas 60 percent of member institutions must receive the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award."

Bethany names

e-sport coach

LINDSBORG — Bethany College named Blake Mitchell as its head e-sports coach.

Mitchell is a Bethany alumn, holding a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology. He is the co-owner of Simbolic Gaming, an e-sports organization, which has won two titles and a second-place finish.

Bethany will begin competition in the 2021-22 school year.

CROSS COUNTRY

Smoky Valley Inv.

Sept. 3

Lindsborg GC

Hesston results

GIRLS

Team scores — Smoky Valley 24, Ellinwood 34.

Hesston results — 5. Elsie Clark 23:02, 18. Allyssa Fuqua 27:43, 21. Kendall Hawes 28:58.

BOYS

Team scores — Smoky Valley 15, Hesston 46, Ellinwood 82, Sterling 106, Lyons 142.

Hesston results — 6. Micah Dahlsten 19:21.73, 7. Joey Kueker 19:23.89, 10. Devin Miller 20:28.47, 11. Ethan Thompson 20:29.04, 12. Ayden Summers 20:29.45, 15. Noah LeFevre 20:47.29, 17. Jesse Magill 20:51.08.

Middle School

Seventh-grade girls — 1. Ashley Lehman 6:50.

Seventh-grade boys — 12. Jack Sharp 7:37.

Eighth-grade boys — 1. Zach Smith 12:15, 3. Casey Heinrichs 12:59, 4. Finn Fuqua 13:16, 8. Carson Johnston 15:14.

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;4;0

Roofing Services;4;0

All 3 Holes;3;1

We B Gone;3;1

Heavy Pork;1;3

Buggsy’s Raiders;1;3

Midway Motors;0;4

Team 5;0;4

Team 9;0;4

High Single Game — Brandon Harrod, All 3 Holes, 248; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 618; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,006; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,869.

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL

Derby 20, Newton 12

JV FOOTBALL

Halstead 56, Nickerson 12

JV SOCCER

Newton 5, Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 0