HOLTON — Through six games of the 2019 season, Perry-Lecompton hardly had the look of a team ready to contend for the Class 3A state championship.

The Kaws, breaking in almost an entirely new cast of starters on both sides of the ball, were sitting a mere 3-3.

But a 21-20 overtime victory over Hayden jump-started the Kaws. They reeled off six straight wins to reach the state championship game before falling to Andale.

"I think we grew up," Perry-Lecompton coach Mike Paramore said of the switch the Kaws seemed to flip last season. "Last year, we had a lot of guys who were jumping into the fire for the first time, learning what it meant to play under those Friday night lights. We got a lot better as we went. We got hot and made the run and you just watched them grow up."

Despite an unusual summer that saw COVID-19 cut into the offseason routine of every program in the state, Perry has carried the momentum it picked up in 2019 into the 2020 season. Returning almost every starter from last year’s runner-up team, the Kaws have rolled past Jefferson West (54-6) and Hiawatha (47-7) in its first two games.

The challenge gets much greater Friday, however, as Perry travels to Holton for a battle of undefeated, ranked Big Seven League teams. Perry-Lecompton is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A while Holton, fresh off a 55-13 rout of Chapman, is ranked No. 5.

It’s the exact type of game Paramore feels his team both is ready for and needs at this point.

"It’s going to be a big test for us, no doubt about it," Paramore said. "They bring back a good group and you’re playing a team that’s hard-nosed and well-coached. We’re looking forward to it and we need one of those games. We need to play all 48 minutes and we’ll see that Friday.

"This is why you play it. You want to play these games against good teams and see where you’re at and where you belong. I think it will be a great atmosphere and great high school football game."

The two programs saw each other twice a year ago. Holton won the regular-season meeting 14-7 in a defensive slugfest. They met again in the second round of the playoffs, and in the rematch, Perry rolled to a 35-21 victory.

"I think if you look at both games, the teams that made the mistakes lost," Holton coach Brooks Barta said. "I thought we made some mistakes and a couple calls didn’t go our way in the second game and in the first game, a couple calls went our way and they made some mistakes. They were a little more athletic team than we were last year. I think we might match up a little bit better with them this year."

While Barta likes his team’s athleticism, it’s their relative inexperience he’s most concerned about going into Friday’s matchup. Particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The concerns are legitimate. Perry’s offense is loaded with weapons who were the driving force behind last year’s playoff run.

Senior quarterback William Welch has completed 75% of his passes this season, throwing for 399 yards and six touchdowns while not getting picked off. He’s coming off a season that saw him throw for 2,316 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Senior tailback Thad Metcalfe (1,364 yards, 14 TDs in 2019) has 272 yards and six touchdowns rushing and another 96 receiving. Receivers Cadon Quinlan (160 yards) and Parker Stone (94 yards) each have two touchdown grabs.

"I’m really concerned about our inexperience in the secondary and back seven — we’re just all new starters across there and it’s really early in the season to be prepared for what they do," Barta said. "They run a very complex passing and run game and we run a complex secondary, but they just execute so well and it’s not enough time for us to take away what they can do.

"I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more complete offense and their personnel really fits what they do offensively and their offense all fits together well. It’s almost like it was made for that group of kids."

Holton will counter with its traditional ground and pound attack that is averaging 321.5 yards per game rushing. Canon Karn has run for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Konnor Tannahill has added 154 yards and two scores.

After squeaking out a 15-13 last-second win over Nemaha Central in the opener on Matt Lierz’s last-second field goal, Holton demolished Chapman a week ago, rushing for 358 yards and seven touchdowns in the contest.

"We did get a couple breaks early, a couple picks including one down on the goal line that saved us," Barta said. "But we did play pretty well offensively, too. We got some big plays and I thought we made a lot of improvement and getting off the ball and being physical up front.

"That will be a key for us this week. Your best defense is your offense when you can keep their offense off the field. That makes it hard for them to score. Perry’s really good defensively, so we’ll have to find a way to make first downs and maybe pop a couple big plays. If we can get it going offensively, I think it will be a really fun game to watch."