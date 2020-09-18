Buhler Inv.
Thursday
Berean Academy results
GIRLS
Team scores — Great Bend 42, Buhler 44, Goddard Eisenhower 63, Valley Center 96, Winfield 105.
Berean Academy runners — 23. Tayana Nord 23:16.6, 30. Teagan Smith 23:46.7, 51. Katherine Harms 27:30.8, 52. Johanna Smith 28:26.3.
JV Girls — 45. Abby Evans 31:25.8, 47. Mia Krebs 33:05.2, 50. Liz Bollinger 35:40.9.
BOYS
Team scores — Buhler 52, Berean Academy 68, Goddard Eisenhower 83, Winfield 87, Great Bend 130, Junction City 146, McPherson 162, Valley Center 189.
Berean Academy runners — 5. Andrew Harder 17:30.9, 10. Gavin Tucker 17:56.1, 11. Drew Janzen 17:56.8, 17. Eli Nord 18:23.4, 28. Trey Topham 19:00.4, 29. Sam Snook 19:02.2.
JV boys — 4. Nick Krebs 20:04.6, 10. Mason Regier 20:54.7, 11. Creighton Kukula 20:58.3, 18. Isaac Snook 21:30.8, 27. Parker Stucky 22:30.0, 38. Gavin Evans 23:10.9.
Middle school
Newton results
Seventh grade girls (1 mile) — 9. Joslin Alverez, Newton Chisholm 8:14.0, 15. Ella Ryan, Newton Chisholm 9:09.9.
Seventh grade boys (1 mile) — 1. Rigo Torres, Newton Chisholm 5:56.2, 13. Braxton Bergquist, Newton Chisholm 7:53.2.
Eighth grade girls (1.5 miles) — (team scores: Prairie Hills 8, Salina Lakewood 19, Newton Chisholm 30, McPherson 37) 9. Abigail Secor, Newton Chisholm 12:33.9, 10. Amina Sulejmani, Newton Chisholm 12:36.6, 14. Aleena Lane, Newton Chisholm 13:18.5, 17. Angelica Madrigal, Newton Chisholm 15:00.4, 18. Jasmyne Chaffe, Newton Chisholm 15:02.9, 20. Shealeese Thompson, Newton Chisholm 16:38.3, 21. Trista Blackwell, Newton Chisholm 16:52.4, 24. Devyn Porter, Newton Chisholm 17:31.9.
Eighth grade boys (1.5 miles) — (team scores: Prairie Hills 7, Newton Chisholm 26, Hutchinson 32, Salina Lakewood 33, McPherson 34) 3. Lucas Kaufman, Newton Chisholm 09:02.6, 8. Charlie Musser, Newton Chisholm 09:41.7, 17. Max Antonowich, Newton Chisholm 10:47.8, 20. Oliver Smith, Newton Chisholm 11:20.1, 26. Elijah Metzler, Newton Chisholm 11:35.4, 29. Cooper Perkins, Newton Chisholm 11:51.8, 34. Abram Wall, Newton Chisholm 12:41.8, 36. Nash Green, Newton Chisholm 12:48.6, 37. Samuel Salas, Newton Chisholm 12:53.6, 43. Caleb Wilhelm, Newton Chisholm 17:09.2.
Wamego Inv.
Remington results
GIRLS
Team scores — Remington 78. Christ Preparatory 90. Bishop Seabury 151. Silver Lake 164. Santa Fe Trail 173. Bennington 174. Doniphan West 174. Ellinwood 215. Riley County 230. Concordia 276. Hutchinson Trinity 278. Rock Creek 279. Rossville 292. Marysville 318. Osage City 320. Pretty Prairie 388. Clifton-Clyde 422. St. Marys 460. Republic County 481.
Remington runners — 8. Brown, Lucy 21:35.0. 20. Van Zelfden, Ellie 23:06.9. 21. Willour, Alli 23:07.2. 27. Klaassen, Ava 23:36.3. 28. Van Zelfden, Audrey 23:37.8. 77. Brown, Macy 26:33.3. 120. Hisel, Abigail 29:38.1.
BOYS
Team scores — Christ Preparatory 42. Marysville 133. Silver Lake 141. Sabetha 151. Hutchinson Trinity 152. Republic County 212. Wellsville 244. Bennington 248. Remington 251. Osage City 253. Riley County 276. Rock Creek 287. Santa Fe Trail 294. Ellinwood 311. Lebo 384. St. John-Hudson 399. Pretty Prairie 405. Pike Valley 419. Rossville 427. St. Marys 470.
Remington runners — 2. Brown, Asher 19:04.5. 28. Wright, Wyatt 21:24.0. 49. Peters, Andrew 22:22.4. 112. Peters, Matthew 24:44.9. 118. Bumm, Luke 25:17.7. 126. Wagner, Rex 25:51.3. 131. Schmidt, Sam 26:11.3.