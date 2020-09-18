VICTORIA — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team finished third, while the Railer girls placed sixth in the 6-5-4A division of the Hays Invitational Thursday at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.

Garden City won the boys’ division at 44, followed by Dodge City at 46, Newton at 80, Hays at 99, Salina Central at 101 and Salina South at 127.

William Griffith of Salina Central won the boys’ race in 16:47.50.

Newton was led by Luke Schmidt in sixth at 17:17.7, Kaden Anderson in 15th in 18:30.9, Ben Gering in 18th in 18:44.0, Elijah Edwards in 20th in 18:57.9, Gabe Gaeddert in 21st in 18:59.3, Nick Treaster in 22nd in 19:03.4 and Alex Barnett in 34th in 21:04.3.

In the girls’ competition, Dodge City won at 31, followed by Hays at 47, Salina South at 73, Garden City at 90, Salina Central at 139 and Newton at 148.

The Railer girls were led by Aspen Schmidt in 23rd in 23:00.2, followed by Elia Bergquist in 29th in 23:55.4, Emily Torres in 31st in 24:04.0, Ella Mayes in 26th in 24:40.4, Isabel Sandoval in 37th in 25:57.4, Analiyah Torres in 38th in 26:13.2 and Sarag Georgiou in 40th in 30:37.1.

Newton’s next meet is the Newton Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Centennial Park.

Hays Inv.

Thursday

Sand Plum Nature Trail,

Victoria

GIRLS

Newton JV — (team scores: Dodge City 26, Newton 39, Garden City 89, Hays 91, Thomas More Prep-Marian 143, Salina South 161) 1. Drew Dillon 19:14.6, 4. Clayton Kauffman 19:32.9, 10. Jacob Senn 19:58.0, 11. Michael Southern 20:02.6, 13. Jason Catache 20:10.6, 42. Landon Lunsford 22:30.5, 46. John Koontz 23:03.7, 51. Parker Schultz 23:32.8, 53. Luke Stenzel 23:47.0, 56. Earl Mueller 24:22.0, 59. Angel Gutierrez 24:36.4.