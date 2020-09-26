DOUGLASS, KANSAS — The pursuit of perfection has come to the end for the Douglass as it suffered its first loss on the year after falling to Garden Plain, 33-8 The Bulldogs dropped to 3-1 on the season.

The Owls showed nothing but physical dominance on the Bulldogs throughout the game. The Bulldogs struggled to stop the Owls’ offense. Whether it was Tranden Daerr rolling out and finding its deep threat tight end, Travis Scheer, or Reed Adelhardt pounding the rock, the Owls kept finding ways to get in good field position.

"Garden Plain is exactly what you think they are," DHS Head coach Kelley Sayahnejad said. "They are traditionally a great program, a physical football team and we knew that was going to be tonight. "

Adelhardt scored three rushing touchdowns the whole game. Two of those touchdowns came in the second quarter after holding a 13-0 at halftime. Adelhardt, a junior, led the Owls with 156 yards of 19 carries.

"Reed Adelhardt is a great football player and he’s just a junior, so he got a whole another year of seeing him," Sayahnejad said "He’s a physical football player and he really fits the offense well."

The Bulldogs were able to win the turnover battle, recording two fumble recoveries, but had nothing to show for it. While the Owls were able to move the chains, the Bulldogs’ offense struggled to move the ball against Garden Plain’s hard-nose defense. The Bulldogs only recorded 109 total yards on offense. Garden Plain’s defense was also able to shut down Douglass’ top rusher Dalton Hilyard as he finished with 32 yards on 19 carries.

The Bulldogs were able to avoid a shutout late in the fourth quarter when Jordan Stoffel went deep to Cole Martin for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Sayahnejad takes the loss as a learning lesson as he identifies the mistakes made on Friday.

"The phrase is failure is not final. It’s okay to fail," Sayahnejad said "All you have to do is learn from that failure. What we take away from this is we still need to get better at some of the little things."

The Bulldogs will remain home next Friday as they host Kingman at 7 p.m.

Garden Plain 0;13;6;15–34

Douglass 0;0;0;8–8

GP – 2 yd run Reed Adelhardt (Jack Haukap kick)

GP – 18 yd run Reed Adelhardt (kick failed)

GP – 23 yd run Reed Adelhardt (run failed)

GP – 31 yd pass Tranden Daerr to Travis Scheer (Jeb Nowak run)

GP – 10 yd pass Tranden Daerr to Zach Miranowski (Haukap kick)

D – 52 yd pass Jordan Stoffel to Cole Martin (pass Stoffel to Martin)

Rushing:

Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 2-12; Dalton Hilyard 19-32; Wade Morgan 2-3; Totals 23-47. Garden Plain – Reed Adelhardt 19-156; Jebadiah Nowak 18-68; Tranden Daerr 26-175; Totals 63-399.

Passing: (cmp-att-yds-td-int)

Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 4-11-62-1-0. Garden Plain – Tranden Daerr 6-10-145-2-0.

Receiving:

Douglass – David Arevalo 1-4; Brady Roberts 1-3; Cole Martin 2-55. Garden Plain – Reed Adelhardt 1-6; Travis Scheer 4-129; Zach Miranowski 1-10.